Portugal’s path to FIFA World Cup 2026 mapped out (sort of)

13 December 2024

The draw for European qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 took place today. Portugal’s opponents will depend on the outcome of their Nations League quarter-final against Denmark in March.

Should the Seleção beat the Danes, they will be placed in Group F alongside Hungary, the Republic of Ireland and Armenia. If Portugal lose to Denmark in the two-legged quarter-final, they will be in Group C and face off against Greece, Scotland and Belarus.

Roberto Martínez’s team will play a short qualification campaign in a four-team group from September 2025 to November 2025.

Only the group winners of the 12 groups will qualify directly for the World Cup held in USA, Mexico and Canada in the summer of 2026. The group runners-up will go into a playoff system and duke it out for the final four berths open for UEFA countries.

FIFA rankings of Portugal’s adversaries

Judging by the respective FIFA rankings of Portugal’s potential opponents, it will make little difference whichever group the Seleção play in.

If Portugal end up in Group F (by beating Denmark in the Nations League), they will face the highest-ranked country of the six potential opponents, Hungary, who are currently ranked 30th in the world. They would also face the Republic of Ireland (60th) and Armenia (100th).

If Portugal lose to Denmark and play in Group C they will face a team that brings back bad memories, Greece, who are currently ranked 39th, as well as playing Scotland (45th), who they recently won and drew against, and Belarus (98th).

Even accounting for the “there are no easy international matches nowadays” cliché, Portugal should be confident of qualifying for what would be a 14th major tournament (Euros and World Cups) in a row.

By Tom Kundert