Luís Figo was better than Messi, Neymar, Zlatan, Ronaldinho & R9, says Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos spent the best part of a decade as opponent and teammate of Portugal legend Luís Figo within arguably the world's greatest football rivalry: Real Madrid vs Barcelona.
Four years as direct opposition during Figo's days with Barca were followed by five seasons as teammates after the Portugal winger made a world-record transfer to the Bernabeu.
Playing a game of 'winner stays on' for a Youtube channel, Roberto Carlos put Figo above some of the greatest names in the history of football - including Lionel Messi and Brazil's Ronaldinho and Ronaldo.
Roberto needed little thinking time with his answers:
