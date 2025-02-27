Featured

Portugal women’s upward trajectory shows no sign of slowing down

27 February 2025

The draw for the second edition of the women’s Nations League could not have been tougher for Portugal. The Navegadoras landed in Group 3 alongside world champions Spain, European champions England, and Belgium, 19th in the FIFA World rankings.

Yet, after the opening week of action, Portugal are joint top of the standings after a 1-1 draw versus England in Portimão, and a 1-0 victory in Belgium.

Women’s football in Portugal has grown tremendously in popularity and participation at all levels since the turn of the new millennium. At the very top, the improvement of Portugal’s national team – especially over the last decade – has been little short of miraculous.

This week brought more evidence that the female Seleção can now compete with the best in the world.

Portugal 1-1 England

Portugal women kickstarted their Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against reigning European champions England. Alessia Russo gave the English a deserved half-time lead in the Algarve last Friday.

Portugal’s star player Kika Nazareth scored a brilliant equaliser in the 79th minute, curling a beautiful angled shot into the top corner after an excellent back-heel pass by Ana Capeta sent the Barcelona forward racing into the box. The Seleção finished the game strongly. This was no smash-and-grab result.

Belgium 0-1 Portugal

On Wednesday evening Francisco Neto’s team travelled to Leuven, Belgium, and came away with the three points thanks to a penalty converted by Carole Costa early in the second half.

Portugal had several chances to increase their lead, Jéssica Silva and Andreia Jacinto both going close, but it mattered not as the Seleção held on to move onto four points after their first two matches.

Next up for Portugal is an encounter against world champions Spain in Paços de Ferreira in northern Portugal on 4 April.

Francisco Neto, Portugal coach:

“Above all it was a very competitive double-header. What matters is where we are on 4 June when the group finishes. Earning four points from these two games is very important, but we have to build on this competitiveness and continue to grow. We need these kinds of games, which are matches of a brutal dimension and as such it’s great to expose our players to these kinds of situations so they can improve.

“We are now 14 games unbeaten. It’s been a long and enjoyable run. This draw against England and this win over Belgium makes us happy, but we have to keep on working. This team deserves what’s happening to it. For now we’re going to savour this draw and win, and at the next training camp we’ll be working hard to prepare for Spain.”

Proença promises to build on the work of his predecessor

Much of the remarkable leap in quality of Portugal’s women’s team over the last ten years has been credited to former Portuguese Football Federation president Fernando Gomes, who prioritised the growth of the women’s game during his mandate, which ended last week.

The new FPF president, Pedro Proença has promised to do all he can to ensure that there is no let-up in the advancement of women’s football in Portugal.

“We have all witnessed the growth of our Navegadoras as an extremely positive development. What I want as the FPF president is to give them the best conditions for sustainable women’s football in Portugal, developed with effective planning. We are sure that in a short period of time we will be making waves in women’s football just like we do in the men’s game,” said Proença after taking office this week.

By Tom Kundert