Cristiano Ronaldo’s son gets debut callup for Portugal

06 May 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the all-time records for most international matches played and the most international goals scored. But today, it is another member of the Ronaldo clan who is making the headlines in Portugal – and around the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Júnior has received his first call-up for the Seleção. The 14-year-old is in Portugal’s U15 squad that will play the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament, in Croatia.

Cristiano Júnior is one of 22 players selected by coach João Santos.

A forward like his father, the teenager, who is often referred to as Cristianinho in the Portuguese press, currently plays for Al Nassr. He has scored 8 goals in 15 matches in the Saudi U15 Premier League this season.

He previously attended the academies of Manchester United and Juventus.

Portugal’s U15 team will play Japan, Greece and England in the tournament that takes place between 13 and 18 May.

The Portugal captain reacted to the news on Instagram, writing the message: “I’m proud of you, son” on top of a photograph of the squad list. Ronaldo senior has scored 136 goals in 219 matches for Portugal at senior level.

by Tom Kundert