Clamour for Rodrigo Mora to be selected for Portugal increases after latest wonder goal

One bright shaft of light has punctuated the darkness of a desperately disappointing season for FC Porto. It goes by the name of Rodrigo Mora, the attacking midfielder scoring another wonder goal last night as the Dragons beat city rivals Boavista to all but secure a third-place finish.

Mora turned 18 just one week ago but increasingly loud calls are being made for his inclusion in the full Portugal squad for the upcoming Nations League final four matches at the start of June.

It was Mora’s ninth goal in his debut season in Liga Portugal, along with four assists in 22 Primeira Liga matches.

The impressive numbers are even more startling when you consider that in most of those appearances Mora either started on the bench or was substituted off the pitch before full time.

In a total of 1289 minutes played as Porto carefully nurture their young prodigy, his 13 goal contributions have come at an average of one every 99 minutes.

Age no barrier

From the old adage of “if you’re good enough, you’re old enough” to the famous “you’ll never win anything with kids” remark by Alan Hansen which was spectacularly disproved as Alex Ferguson began to build his Manchester United dynasty based on young talent, football is littered with examples of exceptional youngsters making an instant impact on the game at the highest level.

Indeed, this season is a case in point with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal arguably the standout player in the world right now thanks to dazzling displays for his club side both domestically and in the Champions League, after playing a major role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph. Yamal is still 17 years old.

Mora has not yet been exposed to such high-profile matches, but he has quickly shown he is more than ready to shine in senior football.

His mesmerising command of the ball, unerring dribbling, lithe body sways and junking turns to throw adversaries off-balance, and composed finishing have all been showcased with a series of brilliantly taken goals in recent weeks.

Rodrigo Mora brilliant goal v Boavista (11/05/25)

Rodrigo Mora brilliant goal v Famalicão (18/04/25)

Rodrigo Mora brilliant goal v Casa Pia (12/04/25)

Rodrigo Mora brilliant goal v Estoril Praia (30/03/25)

Mora signed a new contract last week. Whether or not it will keep him at the Estádio do Dragão for much longer remains to be seen, especially with Porto participating in the upcoming Club World Cup.

More eye-catching performances in front of a global audience could persuade one of Europe’s sharks to meet his €70 million release clause.

Martínez: “Mora makes us smile”

The more immediate question through is whether or not Portugal coach Roberto Martínez will include Mora in his next Seleção squad. “Several young players are playing really well, and that is the case of Rodrigo Mora especially,” the Spaniard said in a recent interview.

“He’s doing well and we have been monitoring him carefully. He’s been in two U21 training camps and the quality he is showing at FC Porto is a reason for all of us to smile.

“We worked with 30 players in our last competition and I would say that two or three new players are knocking on the door.”

Portugal play Germany on 4 June in Munich and Martínez will announce the squad on 20 May.

by Tom Kundert