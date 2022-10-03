Football and tourism in Portugal

As this website has attested to since it was founded two decades ago, for a relatively small nation Portugal hugely overachieves in the world’s most popular sport. By far the most loved game among the planet’s eight billion inhabitants, it is truly remarkable how a country that comprises just 0.13% of the human population has impacted football, both in terms of the success of its national team and the achievements of its individual players and clubs.

Well, you can say the exact same thing when it comes to the tourism industry. Portugal is one of the preferred destinations for holidaymakers worldwide. Its hospitable people, rich culture and history, security, diverse landscape, favourable climate and wonderful food are just a few of the factors that make visitors fall in love with the country.

In this PortuGOAL section, we combine the two facets of the country that are held up as sources of pride by the Portuguese people themselves: football and tourism.

We will break down the football on offer region by region, club by club, giving practical information about organising your trip (tickets, where to stay, how to get there, etc.). But we also intend to give readers the opportunity to learn about the history of the localities, provide tips on attractions and places of interest to see and recommend local restaurants and cafés.

From the world-famous beaches of the Algarve and the gentle rolling hills of the Alentejo in the south, to the lush and fertile Minho and the rugged Trás-os-Montes districts in the north, and everywhere in between, not to mention the beautiful Atlantic islands of Madeira and the Azores, Portugal has incredibly diverse geography and stunning natural habitats, both along its 1860 km of coastline and throughout its inland regions.

Brimming with castles, historical monuments, prehistoric sites, breath-taking landscapes, endless picturesque cities, towns and villages beyond the vibrant metropolises of Lisbon and Porto, Portugal has something for everyone. Throw football into the mix and you have the ingredients for a trip that will long live in the memory.

Our “Talk of the Town” feature will work through every football town and city in Portugal, giving you the lowdown on how best to enjoy a match there and how to get the most out of your visit. This series will be complemented by tourism ideas/news from all over mainland Portugal and its islands.

Come along for the journey!

[The articles in this section will be compiled by our regular writers with contributions from local residents and regular visitors to the places in question, so as to impart useful information and informed opinions. Guest contributions are welcome: please contact portugoal@portugoal.net if you would like to share your experience]

