 

Football and tourism in Portugal

As this website has attested to since it was founded two decades ago, for a relatively small nation Portugal hugely overachieves in the world’s most popular sport. By far the most loved game among the planet’s eight billion inhabitants, it is truly remarkable how a country that comprises just 0.13% of the human population has impacted football, both in terms of the success of its national team and the achievements of its individual players and clubs.

Well, you can say the exact same thing when it comes to the tourism industry. Portugal is one of the preferred destinations for holidaymakers worldwide. Its hospitable people, rich culture and history, security, diverse landscape, favourable climate and wonderful food are just a few of the factors that make visitors fall in love with the country.

In this PortuGOAL section, we combine the two facets of the country that are held up as sources of pride by the Portuguese people themselves: football and tourism.

We will break down the football on offer region by region, club by club, giving practical information about organising your trip (tickets, where to stay, how to get there, etc.). But we also intend to give readers the opportunity to learn about the history of the localities, provide tips on attractions and places of interest to see and recommend local restaurants and cafés.

From the world-famous beaches of the Algarve and the gentle rolling hills of the Alentejo in the south, to the lush and fertile Minho and the rugged Trás-os-Montes districts in the north, and everywhere in between, not to mention the beautiful Atlantic islands of Madeira and the Azores, Portugal has incredibly diverse geography and stunning natural habitats, both along its 1860 km of coastline and throughout its inland regions.

Brimming with castles, historical monuments, prehistoric sites, breath-taking landscapes, endless picturesque cities, towns and villages beyond the vibrant metropolises of Lisbon and Porto, Portugal has something for everyone. Throw football into the mix and you have the ingredients for a trip that will long live in the memory.

Our “Talk of the Town” feature will work through every football town and city in Portugal, giving you the lowdown on how best to enjoy a match there and how to get the most out of your visit. This series will be complemented by tourism ideas/news from all over mainland Portugal and its islands.

Come along for the journey!

 

[The articles in this section will be compiled by our regular writers with contributions from local residents and regular visitors to the places in question, so as to impart useful information and informed opinions. Guest contributions are welcome: please contact portugoal@portugoal.net if you would like to share your experience]

  

 

--------------------

Details

The World Travel Awards are considered the “Oscars for the travel industry” and Portugal has once again been showered with accolades in the 2022 edition, accumulating 30 awards in a wide range of categories.

Pride of place goes to the country as a whole being voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Destination for the fifth time in the last six years.

Awards in other major categories include Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination (Azores), Europe’s Leading Beach Destination (Algarve) and Europe’s Leading City Destination (Porto). 

“The votes are cast by thousands of professionals in the travel industry coming from all countries of the world, and this year Portugal earned over thirty awards for its destinations, regions, products and services,” reads a press release from the Ministry of Economy and the Sea, which oversees the tourism sector.

“The distinctions in over thirty categories in the European edition of the World Travel Awards 2022, is of particular significance after the difficult pandemic years. It is with pride that we see our tourism companies and professionals being acknowledged by their international peers.

“All the agents of the sector are to be congratulated by meeting the challenge of consolidating Portugal as a tourist destination of excellence, in whatever circumstances,” said the Secretary of State for Tourism, Trade and Services, Rita Marques.

Portugal’s capital Lisbon alone won six awards including Europe’s Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination, Europe’s Leading City Break Destination and Europe’s Leading Cruise Destination 2022.

City mayor Carlos Moedas commented: “The awards Lisbon receives today reflect our investment in the quality of the tourism offers in Lisbon. We are recuperating and repositioning Lisbon as an increasingly attractive capital”

The Passadiços do Paiva attraction – a hiking route through stunning scenery – continues to earn praise, winning Awards in two categories: Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction and Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

List of Portuguese tourist destinations that won World Travel Awards 2022

  • Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2022 – Azores Islands
  • Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2022 – Passadiços do Paiva (Arouca UNESCO Global Geopark), Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading All – Inclusive Resort 2022 – Pestana Porto Santo All Inclusive, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Beach Destination 2022 – The Algarve, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Beach Hotel 2022 – Pestana Alvor Praia, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading City Break Destination 2022 – Lisbon, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading City Destination 2022 – Porto, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Cruise Destination 2022 – Lisbon, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Cruise Port 2022 – Lisbon Cruise Port, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Design Hotel 2022 – 1908 Lisboa Hotel, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Destination 2022 – Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Island Resort 2022 – Vila Baleira Resort, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Landmark Hotel 2022 – Vila Galé Collection Braga, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Leisure Resort 2022 – Pine Cliffs, a Luxury Collection Resort, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel 2022 – Pestana CR7 Lisboa, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Lifestyle Resort 2022 – Conrad Algarve, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel 2022 – Valverde Hotel, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading New Resort 2022 – Domes Lake Algarve
  • Europe’s Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination 2022 – Lisbon, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Sports Resort 2022 – Cascade Wellness Resort, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2022 – Passadiços do Paiva (Arouca UNESCO Global Geopark), Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Tourist Board 2022 – Turismo de Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Villa Resort 2022 – Dunas Douradas Beach Club, Portugal
  • Europe’s Leading Wine Region Hotel 2022 – L’AND Vineyards, Portugal
  • Europe’s Most Romantic Resort 2022 – Monte Santo Resort, Portugal
  • Europe’s Responsible Tourism Award 2022 – Dark Sky Alqueva, Portugal

By Tom Kundert

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

To help you plan your trip, check out the football map below. Click on the district you plan to visit for ideas and information on the location and surrounding region.

Mainland Portugal

viana do castelo braga Vila Real Braganca Porto Aveiro Viseu Guarda Coimbra Castelo Branco Leiria Portalegre Santarem Evora Lisboa Setubal Beja Faro

Madeira

Madeira Porto Santo Selavagens

Azores

Corvo Flores Graciosa Terceira São Jorge Faial Pico São Miguel

      

Tourism related

PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt