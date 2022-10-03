The World Travel Awards are considered the “Oscars for the travel industry” and Portugal has once again been showered with accolades in the 2022 edition, accumulating 30 awards in a wide range of categories.
Pride of place goes to the country as a whole being voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Destination for the fifth time in the last six years.
Awards in other major categories include Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination (Azores), Europe’s Leading Beach Destination (Algarve) and Europe’s Leading City Destination (Porto).
“The votes are cast by thousands of professionals in the travel industry coming from all countries of the world, and this year Portugal earned over thirty awards for its destinations, regions, products and services,” reads a press release from the Ministry of Economy and the Sea, which oversees the tourism sector.
“The distinctions in over thirty categories in the European edition of the World Travel Awards 2022, is of particular significance after the difficult pandemic years. It is with pride that we see our tourism companies and professionals being acknowledged by their international peers.
“All the agents of the sector are to be congratulated by meeting the challenge of consolidating Portugal as a tourist destination of excellence, in whatever circumstances,” said the Secretary of State for Tourism, Trade and Services, Rita Marques.
Portugal’s capital Lisbon alone won six awards including Europe’s Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination, Europe’s Leading City Break Destination and Europe’s Leading Cruise Destination 2022.
City mayor Carlos Moedas commented: “The awards Lisbon receives today reflect our investment in the quality of the tourism offers in Lisbon. We are recuperating and repositioning Lisbon as an increasingly attractive capital”
The Passadiços do Paiva attraction – a hiking route through stunning scenery – continues to earn praise, winning Awards in two categories: Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction and Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction.
List of Portuguese tourist destinations that won World Travel Awards 2022
- Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2022 – Azores Islands
- Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2022 – Passadiços do Paiva (Arouca UNESCO Global Geopark), Portugal
- Europe’s Leading All – Inclusive Resort 2022 – Pestana Porto Santo All Inclusive, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Beach Destination 2022 – The Algarve, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Beach Hotel 2022 – Pestana Alvor Praia, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading City Break Destination 2022 – Lisbon, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading City Destination 2022 – Porto, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Cruise Destination 2022 – Lisbon, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Cruise Port 2022 – Lisbon Cruise Port, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Design Hotel 2022 – 1908 Lisboa Hotel, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Destination 2022 – Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Island Resort 2022 – Vila Baleira Resort, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Landmark Hotel 2022 – Vila Galé Collection Braga, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Leisure Resort 2022 – Pine Cliffs, a Luxury Collection Resort, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel 2022 – Pestana CR7 Lisboa, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Lifestyle Resort 2022 – Conrad Algarve, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel 2022 – Valverde Hotel, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading New Resort 2022 – Domes Lake Algarve
- Europe’s Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination 2022 – Lisbon, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Sports Resort 2022 – Cascade Wellness Resort, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2022 – Passadiços do Paiva (Arouca UNESCO Global Geopark), Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Tourist Board 2022 – Turismo de Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Villa Resort 2022 – Dunas Douradas Beach Club, Portugal
- Europe’s Leading Wine Region Hotel 2022 – L’AND Vineyards, Portugal
- Europe’s Most Romantic Resort 2022 – Monte Santo Resort, Portugal
- Europe’s Responsible Tourism Award 2022 – Dark Sky Alqueva, Portugal
By Tom Kundert