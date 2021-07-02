As we all know, reigning champions Portugal were sadly knocked out of Euro 2020 by Belgium in the Round of 16. Portugal mostly put in a solid performance against tough opposition, but it was ultimately a tournament that will leave few good memories for the Seleção.

As we wait to see which nations make it to the final, let us take a look back at Portugal’s greatest moments at the Euros over the years.

One of the most memorable matches ever against France at Euro 1984

Portugal may have lost 3-2 to Euro hosts France in the semi-final in 1984, but the game will always be remembered as one of the most vivid matches in the tournament’s history. After going one down, Portugal fought back with Fernando Chalana continuing his brilliant form and Rui Jordão scoring a brace to put the Seleção into the lead in extra time. A dramatic end saw France come back with Michel Platini scoring the last-moment winner.

Cruising to the quarter-finals at Euro 1996

The game that enabled Portugal to get to the quarter-finals of Euro 1996 was one of the team’s finest moments in all of their Euro appearances. Portugal cruised into the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win against Croatia. The Portugal team applied some clever finishing to its build-up play, resulting in amazing goals from Luís Figo, João Pinto and Domingos.

Storming comeback against England at Euro 2000

Portugal made it to the semi-finals in 2000. But the team’s greatest game was the opening Group A fixture against England. Portugal were 2-0 down early on, but managed to level the scores by the break thanks to two brilliant goals from Luís Figo and João Vieira Pinto. In the 59th minute, Nuno Gomes scored the winning goal to claim a famous 3-2 victory.

Reaching the final of Euro 2004

Getting to the Euro final in 2004 is one of Portugal’s greatest accomplishments, even if the team did not beat Greece to win the tournament. As tournament organisers, the Seleção hosted the final at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, having impressively knocked out England and the Netherlands in the previous rounds. Somehow, despite defying odds of 80-1 at the start of Euro 2004, Greece managed to win the final 1-0, with Angelos Charisteas scoring the winning goal. Of course, Portugal fans were crushed that Portugal did not win, but the tournament as a whole will always be remembered as one of Portugal’s most memorable Euro moments.

An outstanding semi-final at Euro 2012

While Portugal lost to Spain in the semi-finals of Euro 2012 in a penalty shootout, anyone who saw the match can tell you Portugal more than matched a Spanish side that was completely dominating international football at the time. Portugal outplayed Spain for much of the initial 90 minutes, then held on in extra time. Spain won 4-2 on penalties to get to the final.

Winning in 2016!

Portugal’s greatest moment is of course beating the two-time winners France 1-0 after extra time at the Stade de France on France’s home turf in 2016. The game was the fifth Euro final to end in a draw after 90 minutes and only the second in which the winners were decided after extra time, after the very first Euro championship of 1960. Substitute Eder struck the winning goal into the back of the net with a low shot from 25 yards away. The Portuguese contingent of the crowd went wild, as did the whole country back home.