Featured

Throwback to Porto 4-1 Lazio classic match

07 November 2024

Porto take on Lazio later tonight, evoking one of the greatest nights in the Dragons’ illustrious history in European football.

On 10 April 2003 José Mourinho was still a relatively unknown football coach. His Porto team delivered a magnificent display of control and enterprise on a rainy night in northern Portugal to dispatch the Italians 4-1 in the UEFA Cup semi-final first leg.

It was the clearest indication thus far that we were in the presence of a manager of rare ability and the game can be considered the launchpad for the international career of Portugal’s greatest ever coach.

That Porto team was special. Click here for Vasco Mota Pereira’s depiction of a classic match: Porto 4-1 Lazio.