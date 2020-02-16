Domestic results in Portugal’s top division this weekend opened up the prospect of an exciting and closely-fought title race until the end of the season. Unfortunately, none of the headlines will be about that. A disgraceful incident took place in the Vitória Guimarães versus FC Porto match that leaves an ugly stain on the beautiful game in the country.

Porto striker Moussa Marega, who scored what turned out to be the winning goal, was the subject of racist abuse from the home supporters and refused to play on. As he stormed off the pitch, his Porto teammates and coach Sérgio Conceição, as well as the Vitória players tried to persuade him to change his mind. Marega was resolute in his decision, however, and ended up being substituted. Tom Kundert reports and brings ongoing reaction.

It was shortly after Marega had scored in the hour mark that a section of the Vitória supporters subjected him to abuse, including monkey chants. The Malian centre-forward – who had a successful spell at Vitória Guimarães prior to his transfer to Porto – was so incensed by the insults that he stormed off the pitch, indicating to the Porto bench that he wanted to be substituted.

Teammates, oppositions players, and Porto coach Sérgio Conceição tried to get him to change his mind, but to no avail. Conceição meanwhile turned to the stands and angrily remonstrated with the supporters, shouting “You’re a fucking disgrace!” See the video of the incident below.

Marega was substituted by Manafá, the match continued and FC Porto held on for a 2-1 win. Porto refused to comment in the immediate aftermath of the game, boycotting both the flash interview and the post-match press conference. The club posted messages on their official Twitter account showing their support to Marega.

And later in the evening Porto issued a brief press release, reading as follows:

“1. The entire FC Porto organisation and its fans fully support Moussa Marega, who was forced to take drastic action in the wake of repeated racist insults.



2. FC Porto repudiates and vehemently condemns the racist behaviour this afternoon, which comprises one of the lowest points in the recent history of Portuguese football and must be duly punished.



3. FC Porto shall remain on the front line in the fight against racism and hate crimes and its team wants to continue fighting against them on the pitch.”

As for the reaction from Vitória Guimarães, coach Ivo Vieira said he would not comment on the incident because he did not fully understand what had happened. Vitória president Miguel Pinto, however, while emphasising that his club condemns discriminatory behaviour, suggested Marega was at fault for provoking the fans.

“We are a club that believes in equality. Indeed there is a phrase at the entrance of the stadium alluding to this. If any of the Vitória fans behaved in a way that goes against this (tenet), due measures will be taken – we will look at the CCTV. However, it seems to us there was provocative behaviour that had the intention of causing commotion. This is not the first time this player has taken such an attitude. He was a player of Vitória Guimarães and also wanted to walk of the pitch during a match, and it had nothing to do with racism. The player in question has the profile he has...”

Marega himself took to Social Media to express his disgust in no uncertain terms on his Instagram account:

“I just want to say to these idiots who come to the stadium to shout racist chants… go fuck yourselves. I also thank the officials for not defending me and giving me a yellow card because I defend the colour of my skin. I hope I never meet you again on a football pitch. YOU ARE A DISGRACE!!!!!”

Other reactions

Fernando Gomes, head of the Portuguese Football Federation

“Racist behaviour is intolerable in an open and developed society. The perpetrators of racist insults should be identified and brought to justice. The Portuguese Football Federation repudiates racist behaviour, wherever it comes from and anywhere it takes place... The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its solidarity with the player Moussa Marega. While I am president of the FPF, I guarantee that I will continue to do my utmost so that supporters that do not respect football are definitively banned from stadiums. This is an urgent combat of society as a whole.”

Several clubs and players, both in Portugal and abroad, also took to social media to show their support with Marega and express their repudiation of racism.

