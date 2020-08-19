Sporting Clube de Portugal have further strengthened the squad with the additions of midfielder Pedro Gonçalves centre-back Zouhair Feddal.

On the back of his excellent season at Famalicão, Sporting had been chasing the all-action Gonçalves for several weeks, and finally tied him down to a five-year contract at a cost of €6.5 million, with Famalicão retaining 50% ownership of the player.

As for Feddal, the Moroccan defender has made 130 appearances in the top flights of Spain and Italy, spending most of his career in the former. He put pen to paper on a two-year deal, having signed from La Liga club Real Betis.

“It’s with great pride that I have the opportunity to wear this shirt,” said Gonçalves, known in the football world as “Pote”. Asked about his sensational season at Famalicão, the 22-year-old said “I fitted into the coach’s ideas and always gave my best. I hope to repeat it this year, or to do even better.”

Feddal’s experience could prove useful to a youthful squad, with teenage defenders Nuno Mendes, Eduardo Quaresma and Gonçalo Inácio all expected to see plenty of playing time at Alvalade.

I want to say to Sporting fans that I’m really happy to be here and belong to this enormous club,” said the 31-year-old.” “I know other Moroccan players like Naybet and Hadji played here. It’s a highly recognised club throughout Europe and in Africa too. I can promise full commitment, hard work, sacrifice and to fight until the end.”

Squad strengthening not over

Pre-season training started this week, and Sporting have been keen to increase the competitiveness in the squad after a disappointing 2019/20 season.

Vitorino Antunes and Pedro Porro joined last week, goalkeeper António Adan is expected to be confirmed imminently, and Rio Ave winger Nuno Santos is also reported to be close to joining the Lions.

by Tom Kundert