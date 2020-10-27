Closely-fought encounters was the theme of Jornada 5 of Liga NOS 20/21, “fought” being the key word in a typically fierce Minho derby on Sunday night as Braga narrowly overcame bitter rivals Vitória Guimarães in a game that saw three red cards dished out.

Famalicão and Boavista arguably played out the match of the round as they contested a thrilling 2-2 draw, while it was business as usual for Benfica as they continued their perfect start with victory over Belenenses.

Sporting are a team not to be forgotten in this fledgling title race as they kept up their own unbeaten start. New signing and PortuGOAL Figure of the Week Pedro Gonçalves was in brilliant form to help his side triumph over Santa Clara.

Only 22 years old, Pedro Gonçalves, also known as “Pote”, was one of a number of players to arrive at Sporting ahead of the new campaign. It was no surprise to see him join such a big club, having been superb for Famalicão in their return to the top flight last season.

At Famalicão he traditionally operated in more central midfield areas, with licence to push on and support the attack. However since arriving at Sporting, Lions manager Rúben Amorim has seen his role as more closer to that of a winger, largely to fit in with the coach’s favoured 3-4-3 formation.

Pote has proved just as adept in these wider areas however as one of Sporting’s best players since the season began. His versatility is a particular strength of his game and this has already borne fruit at Sporting and will undoubtedly be a big asset for Amorim as the campaign progresses.

Pote looked sharp from the get go on Saturday evening’s trip to the Azores to face Santa Clara. His excellent pass in the 3rd minute found Nuno Santos in space, but the former Rio Ave winger’s volley flew over the bar.

The pair linked up again 10 minutes later, Pote’s cross finding Santos in the box but his effort was easily saved by Marco Pereira.

Pote’s positive start to the game was rewarded with the opening goal with twenty minutes played. He latched onto Jovane Cabral’s deep through ball, and despite the angle being tight and also on his weaker foot, Pote dispatched the finish past Marco at the near post.

Santa Clara levelled the scores just before the break through Thiago Santana, leaving Sporting to push on for a winner in the second period. Pote drifted more towards the left flank as the Lions introduced the returning João Mário to help put the pressure on.

The shift to the left hand side would ultimately prove the difference as with only ten minutes remaining Pote struck again. Chasing Zouair Feddal’s long pass, Pote controlled on his chest, took advantage of a defender/goalkeeper clash to be left with an empty net to again finish with his left foot.

A key moment as Sporting continued their great start to the domestic season. Santa Clara themselves have enjoyed a generally positive beginning and this has proven a tough fixture for many good sides in the division so there will be a particular satisfaction for Rúben Amorim to have come away with three points.

Pote is clearly a player in the groove, and has managed to transition his form from Famalicao to Sporting seamlessly, as well as starring for the Portugal U21 side recently.

On the former point he could help Sporting to be something of a dark horse in the Liga NOS title race on current evidence, and latterly if his trajectory continues at this rate a senior Seleção callup is not out of the question in the future.







By Jamie Farr

