Sporting have opened up a four-point-gap at the top of the Primeira Liga table after their impressive 4-0 victory away to Vitória was paired up with Benfica’s 3-2 defeat at home to Sporting de Braga.

The Lions, fuelled by two further goals from the in-form Pedro Gonçalves, took Vitória apart at the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium, racking up successive 4-0 victories.

Rubén Amorim’s weekend was helped by the result coming out of the clash between two of his former sides, as Braga stunned Jorge Jesus’ Benfica at the Estádio da Luz by dealing them their second league defeat of the season.

With the Arsenalistas catching Benfica in second place, FC Porto were also able to close in on the Eagles, prior to Sunday night’s clash, after coming back from a goal down to beat Portimonense 3-1 at home. As always, PortuGOAL’s here to relay the action.

Vitória 0-4 Sporting

Amorim’s Sporting took an important step towards changing their own public perception last week, topping the table for the first time in four years, but Vitória seemed sure to offer the Lions an immediate test of their mettle come Saturday night.

Following a strong start, Nuno Santos was on hand to make it count for Sporting in the 11th minute, controlling Pedro Gonçalves’ low cross before burying his effort inside the area into the bottom corner.

In good time, Pedro Gonçalves recaptured his excellent goalscoring form with the Lisbon outfit’s second goal of the night in the 43rd minute, going in off Easah Suliman’s deflection.

Benefiting from an Antonio Adan pass over the top of the Vitória backline, the ex-Famalicão man, otherwise known as ‘Pote,’ was off to bag a brace in the 55th minute, one-on-one with the keeper, as Sporting raced to a 3-0 lead.

Jovane Cabral added the finishing touches to an impressive display for the ‘Green & Whites’ in the 74th minute, cutting in on his favoured right foot and dispatching an effort that concluded a 4-0 win.

 

FC Porto 3-1 Portimonense

After another positive European night, Sergio Conceição’s task was to replicate that form on the domestic scene and set the Dragons back on course to fight for top spot.

Portimonense’s Beto wouldn’t give Porto the start they would’ve hoped for, however, crowning a quick counter-attack with a back-post header for the southern outfit, taking the lead at the Estádio do Dragão in the 14th minute.

Porto looked dangerous from set-pieces, equalising on the brink of half-time from Chancel Mbemba’s header before Mehdi Taremi, just a minute into the second period, turned the score upside down with a headed finish of his own.

After his two assists, Sérgio Oliveira secured all-three points for Porto with a strike in the 89th minute, courtesy of Jesús Corona’s pass, as Porto closed in on Benfica with a much-needed 3-1 win.

 

Benfica 2-3 Sp. Braga

Given Benfica’s defensive concerns of late after conceding six goals in their last two appearances, Braga would have been one of the last clubs the Eagles would want to see rocking up at the Luz, as Carlos Carvalhal’s men eyed a surprise.

Former Sporting man Iuri Medeiros duly laid the foundations for a Braga shock, curling in the opener in the 38th minute before Francisco Moura, set up by Al Musrati, tucked in a second for the visitors fresh from the interval.

Moura was on hand to benefit from a mix-up at the back to snatch his second ever Primeira Liga, giving Benfica a mountain to climb at 3-0 down before Haris Seferovic clawed a goal back in the 68th minute.

The Swiss striker made it 3-2 with his head in the 86th minute but, despite his best efforts with a further goal ruled out for offside in stoppage time, it wasn’t to be enough to prevent Benfica from losing at home for the first time in 54 league fixtures under Jesus.

By Patrick Ribeiro

Matchday 7

Belenenses 0-0 Rio Ave

Tondela 2-0 Santa Clara

FC Famalicão 2-1 Marítimo

Vitória 0-4 Sporting

Nacional 2-1 Gil Vicente

Farense 3-1 Boavista

FC Porto 3-1 Portimonense

Benfica 2-3 Sp. Braga

 

Sporting's next four league games are winnable.

I posed this question after the 3-3 draw with Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday. It seems even more relevant now: is this Benfica side a fraud?
First, a 3-0 setback at Boavista, then clawing their way back from 3-1 down to Rangers to eke...

I posed this question after the 3-3 draw with Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday. It seems even more relevant now: is this Benfica side a fraud?
First, a 3-0 setback at Boavista, then clawing their way back from 3-1 down to Rangers to eke out a 3-3 draw and now this result (where they were losing 3-0!): that’s 9 goals shipped in 3 games, resulting in 2 defeats and a fortuitous draw.
To repeat the rest of that earlier post: I am thinking they’re a lot more fragile than their supporters may want to admit (and let’s not forget that execrable start to this new season: defeat away to PAOK Salonika in the Champions League prelimin. PAOK ?!. . . please . . . undone by Zivkovic, one of their Unwanted Players!).
This whole 2020-21 Benfica project has always looked sketchy.
First was the unseemly courtship of JJ, then the splurge on players (Darwin, a guy who spent all of one season in Spain’s 2nd division, costs 24-million Euros?!!) when finances are drum tight due to COVID, then bringing in a couple of geriatrics in the heart of the defence (Vertonghen and Otamendi, the latter of whom still cost them 15-million Euros in the Ruben Dias exchange). . . .
I suspect these results vs. Boavista, Rangers and SC Braga will not be anomalies for Benfica. I hope I’m wrong, but . . . .

In England we automatically assume Benfica will win the title every year, or if they don't have their house in order then it would be Porto. Would not be too confident on Sporting's chances just yet.

Jesus really needs to stop the rot, when its...

In England we automatically assume Benfica will win the title every year, or if they don't have their house in order then it would be Porto. Would not be too confident on Sporting's chances just yet.

Jesus really needs to stop the rot, when its good for Benfica they can rack up 15 or so league wins on the spin, but when it's bad they can also go on bad runs. Minimum objective for his job lifespan to extend any further than this season has to be winning the league. It's not even as if Porto are even a decent team, personally do not think they are.

Darwin was a strange one, considering where he was playing his football previously. Taarabt should not be anywhere near the training ground let alone a real match. Defensively it is worrying. Otamendi and Vertonghen on paper sounds like a decent partnership on paper but maybe the Portuguese league is too much for them in their advanced years.

I think over the past few years Benfica and Porto do not quite hand out the 4 or 5 goal beatings with the regularity they used to between 2012-2016. Leads me to think they have both got worse or the rest of the league is not as amateurish as it once was. The season is still fledgling with 27 games remaining. Bookmakers still have Benfica favourites which i still agree with as i think they will amass more points than the rest. It will be exciting for sure.

In England, we make sweeping generalizations about a league we don't understand. Porto have won 2 out of the last 3 league titles, and been Champions 18 of the last 29 seasons.

Also, before you presume to speak on behalf of all of England,...

In England, we make sweeping generalizations about a league we don't understand. Porto have won 2 out of the last 3 league titles, and been Champions 18 of the last 29 seasons.

Also, before you presume to speak on behalf of all of England, maybe you should know what you're talking about; counting Sporting out is foolish as they have been quietly going about their business and reached a point of stability after a decade of chaos.

I agree, Chris - no sweeping statements! There is a reason why they are known as the big 3 in Pt and just the big 2 and the rest. Having won 18 league titles, admittedly not in as many years, you can never count us out! As a third generation...

I agree, Chris - no sweeping statements! There is a reason why they are known as the big 3 in Pt and just the big 2 and the rest. Having won 18 league titles, admittedly not in as many years, you can never count us out! As a third generation Sporting fan in his late 30s, it doesn't seem all that long ago when we were a real threat.

Hi Ibrahim,

I'm actually a Porto fan, but a lot of my family are Sporting fans.

They have suffered a long time, and I think Sporting are due a league title.

I find it hilarious that Richard, who apparently represents all of England, knows...

Hi Ibrahim,

I'm actually a Porto fan, but a lot of my family are Sporting fans.

They have suffered a long time, and I think Sporting are due a league title.

I find it hilarious that Richard, who apparently represents all of England, knows next to nothing about the Portuguese league other than it's Benfica's to lose and the rest of the team's are "amateurs".

This guy is calling others amateurs when he's spitting so much "knowledge" about a topic he knows nothing of. Pretty ironic if you ask me.

As a Sporting fan it is nice to see us leading the table with a small cushion but only if Porto, Braga and Benfica are still in Europe with us leading the rest of the league by at least 10 points then I will start to believe we can win it, lets...

As a Sporting fan it is nice to see us leading the table with a small cushion but only if Porto, Braga and Benfica are still in Europe with us leading the rest of the league by at least 10 points then I will start to believe we can win it, lets not forget that Benfica had a good team last year which totally bottled the league and is the reason Porto won it, Porto nor Benfica had a exceptional team last year. It looks like neither Porto or Benfica will be taking the league storm this year.

I still believe that Porto will lose more points than Benfica this year, for now Porto and Benfica have lost against the smaller teams in the league but Sporting have not for now, and when Sporting do drop points against non league contenders we shall see what they are made off.

Sporting can improve their shot at glory if they sign a solid striker, as I’m not sure Sporar is good enough. Amorims tactics seem to generate a lot of chances and overwhelm many of the league teams.

All the players brought in have looked good,...

Sporting can improve their shot at glory if they sign a solid striker, as I’m not sure Sporar is good enough. Amorims tactics seem to generate a lot of chances and overwhelm many of the league teams.

All the players brought in have looked good, Pote, Santos, Palhinha, Porro, even Feddal has played well.

I am in love with the competitiveness at the top this season. What a delight to see.

With the lack of Europe I really do hope sporting can hold on to a challenge right through to the end.

Braga quietly and excellently keeping pace.

Porto has...

I am in love with the competitiveness at the top this season. What a delight to see.

With the lack of Europe I really do hope sporting can hold on to a challenge right through to the end.

Braga quietly and excellently keeping pace.

Porto has been struggling recently, but I expect them to shore up their issues in no time as usual (a quick Pepe return would heavily help that!)

Benfica been quite the horror at the back. Personally was not excited to see Otamendi come in as I thought he was long past his best days....turns out he’s further from them than I thought LOL (personally I’d have him ride the bench for quite some time, he hasn’t impressed in a single game imo).
Andre Almeida was never a superstar, but he is eons ahead of this Gilberto. I can’t believe Benfica went and spent money on this guy. For such a lack of quality in a defender, you could pick up a free player (or keep Tomas Tavares) and be much better off. Benfica defence is in shambles currently. The only real silver lining is Vertoghen, I believe he’s been quietly excellent.

