Sporting have opened up a four-point-gap at the top of the Primeira Liga table after their impressive 4-0 victory away to Vitória was paired up with Benfica’s 3-2 defeat at home to Sporting de Braga.

The Lions, fuelled by two further goals from the in-form Pedro Gonçalves, took Vitória apart at the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium, racking up successive 4-0 victories.

Rubén Amorim’s weekend was helped by the result coming out of the clash between two of his former sides, as Braga stunned Jorge Jesus’ Benfica at the Estádio da Luz by dealing them their second league defeat of the season.

With the Arsenalistas catching Benfica in second place, FC Porto were also able to close in on the Eagles, prior to Sunday night’s clash, after coming back from a goal down to beat Portimonense 3-1 at home. As always, PortuGOAL’s here to relay the action.

Vitória 0-4 Sporting

Amorim’s Sporting took an important step towards changing their own public perception last week, topping the table for the first time in four years, but Vitória seemed sure to offer the Lions an immediate test of their mettle come Saturday night.

Following a strong start, Nuno Santos was on hand to make it count for Sporting in the 11th minute, controlling Pedro Gonçalves’ low cross before burying his effort inside the area into the bottom corner.

In good time, Pedro Gonçalves recaptured his excellent goalscoring form with the Lisbon outfit’s second goal of the night in the 43rd minute, going in off Easah Suliman’s deflection.

Benefiting from an Antonio Adan pass over the top of the Vitória backline, the ex-Famalicão man, otherwise known as ‘Pote,’ was off to bag a brace in the 55th minute, one-on-one with the keeper, as Sporting raced to a 3-0 lead.

Jovane Cabral added the finishing touches to an impressive display for the ‘Green & Whites’ in the 74th minute, cutting in on his favoured right foot and dispatching an effort that concluded a 4-0 win.

FC Porto 3-1 Portimonense

After another positive European night, Sergio Conceição’s task was to replicate that form on the domestic scene and set the Dragons back on course to fight for top spot.

Portimonense’s Beto wouldn’t give Porto the start they would’ve hoped for, however, crowning a quick counter-attack with a back-post header for the southern outfit, taking the lead at the Estádio do Dragão in the 14th minute.

Porto looked dangerous from set-pieces, equalising on the brink of half-time from Chancel Mbemba’s header before Mehdi Taremi, just a minute into the second period, turned the score upside down with a headed finish of his own.

After his two assists, Sérgio Oliveira secured all-three points for Porto with a strike in the 89th minute, courtesy of Jesús Corona’s pass, as Porto closed in on Benfica with a much-needed 3-1 win.

Benfica 2-3 Sp. Braga

Given Benfica’s defensive concerns of late after conceding six goals in their last two appearances, Braga would have been one of the last clubs the Eagles would want to see rocking up at the Luz, as Carlos Carvalhal’s men eyed a surprise.

Former Sporting man Iuri Medeiros duly laid the foundations for a Braga shock, curling in the opener in the 38th minute before Francisco Moura, set up by Al Musrati, tucked in a second for the visitors fresh from the interval.

Moura was on hand to benefit from a mix-up at the back to snatch his second ever Primeira Liga, giving Benfica a mountain to climb at 3-0 down before Haris Seferovic clawed a goal back in the 68th minute.

The Swiss striker made it 3-2 with his head in the 86th minute but, despite his best efforts with a further goal ruled out for offside in stoppage time, it wasn’t to be enough to prevent Benfica from losing at home for the first time in 54 league fixtures under Jesus.

By Patrick Ribeiro

Matchday 7

Belenenses 0-0 Rio Ave

Tondela 2-0 Santa Clara

FC Famalicão 2-1 Marítimo

Nacional 2-1 Gil Vicente

Farense 3-1 Boavista

