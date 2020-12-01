After some early inconsistencies and aberrations the Liga NOS league table is starting to shape up in very familiar fashion now with “The Big Three” and Minho duo Braga and Vitória Guimarães filling out the top five positions as they have done so frequently in recent seasons.

The quintet all scored victories to retain their statuses in the higher echelons of the division while a couple of teams low down also got important wins, Gil Vicente and Portimonense boosting their early season woes with defeats of Rio Ave and Nacional respectively.

One of the surprise packages of the campaign though has been Paços Ferreira, who after a tricky start added to their excellent run of form with triumph over Famalicão. Their manager and PortuGOAL Figure of the Week has been instrumental in guiding this upturn in fortunes.

At just 39 years old Pepa is one of the youngest managers in the top flight yet has already accrued plenty of experiences at this level, previously coaching Feirense, Moreirense and most successfully Tondela before joining Paços early last season.

With Os Castores, much like this time around, there was a slow start but a successful turnaround in 2019/20, albeit this time around his effect has been swifter and more eye-catching, memorably stunning defending champions Porto in late October.

During the well documented quick hiatus between 2019/20 and the current season Paços and Pepa had a lot of work to do in the transfer market, notably losing star player Pedrinho, as well as some experienced heads such as Bruno Santos and Ricardo Ribeiro.

However the bodies Pepa has brought in have made a speedy impact, the likes of former Porto youngsters Bruno Costa and Fernando Fonseca adding experience and talent to the squad, while just as importantly the retention of important players like Douglas Tanque and Stephen Eustaquio have ensured a sense of continuity.

Heading into Friday night’s home tussle with Famalicão, Paços were on a four match unbeaten run in all competitions, including three victories. This confidence helped Pepa’s team make a fast start as the manager stuck with his tried and tested 4-3-3 setup with unchanged personnel.

In the 9th minute a neat pass from Tanque eventually found its way to Bruno Costa but the midfield man’s shot rose just too high.

Paços didn’t have to wait too much longer for the breakthrough however. Famalicão failed to sufficiently clear Fonseca’s deep cross, and it was another “summer” signing in Luther Singh that made the away team pay, the South African winger picking up the loose ball before firing a low shot past league debutant Luiz Júnior.

A superb finish that gave Paços more confidence in their play, Eustaquio trying an ambitious volley soon after which he couldn’t keep down. Luther’s goal separated the team’s at the break before both sides would exchange chances into the second half.

Paços keeper Jordi had to be alert to smother Famalicão’s advances before Luther should have doubled his tally in the 53rd minute, just taking too long to set his shot after Costa’s excellent through ball.

Famalicão never looked too threatening though as Paços kept their shape and discipline, and Pepa’s team would finally go on to make the three points safe with two minutes of normal time remaining. Substitute Zé Uilton came off the bench to fire in another terrific effort from distance, on his weaker left foot.

A fitting way to cap off another good result and performance, sending Paços to the lofty heights of 6th in the table.

A unique situation due to the pandemic has meant that not only are Paços in action again tonight, a rearranged fixture against Moreirense, but if they are able to avoid defeat this evening (or lose by a single goal margin) then they will end up qualifying for the season’s truncated Taça da Liga.

If they can achieve this it will be another feather in the cap for Pepa, whose abilities and reputation at this level continue to grow. While there likely won’t be too much expectation on them this season it will be fascinating to see how long the manager and his team can keep this run going, as fans will be tempted to dream of possibly returning to the Europa League for the first time since 2013/14.







By Jamie Farr

@FRfutebolJamie