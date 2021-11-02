Bayern Munich secured progress to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds after a convincing 5-2 victory against Benfica. It was another masterclass of attacking football with the final score flattering the visitors.

Goals to Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski established a 2-0 lead at Allianz Arena, Morato getting Benfica back into the contest before Odysseas Vlachodimos saved Lewandowski’s penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Leroy Sané and Lewandowski scored at the start of the second half to give FC Bayern a 4-1 lead, Darwin Núñez providing the travelling support with a faint hope in the 74th minute before Lewandowski's hat-trick ended the contest.

Benfica outplayed

The writing was on the wall early on with Kingsley Coman completely dominating Alejandro Grimaldo. Benfica’s left back simply had no answers, was getting beaten time and time again and it appeared only a matter of time before Coman made it count.

That moment came in the 26th minute, when he produced more dazzling footwork before sending in a teasing cross that was converted by Robert Lewandowski.

Jorge Jesus’ side showed some glimpses of quality, namely through Pizzi who saw an early shot blocked and was narrowly offside as Benfica put the ball past Manuel Neuer early on. João Mário showed his class in teeing up Darwin Núñez, but Bayern Munich are a far superior side and proved it once again, the 5-2 win following up the 4-0 victory in Lisbon two weeks ago.

Lewandowski lights it up

Robert Lewandowski celebrated his 100th Champions League appearance with another hat-trick. It could have been more had Odysseas Vlachodimos not saved his weak effort from the penalty spot.

There are few better at scoring goals, but Lewandowski proved once again that he is a complete player, his assist for Serge Gnabry’s strike a case in point. When he is not scoring goals, he is making them for teammates or making space that his teammates can exploit.

Lewandowski’s movement up front alongside Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané was too much for the Portuguese club to handle. Even with Benfica’s wing-backs dropping deep to line up in a back five, they were still powerless to prevent Bayern’s rampaging attack from creating chances.

By Matthew Marshall