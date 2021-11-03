Sporting have kept their hopes of qualifying for the next round of the UEFA Champions League alive with a 4-0 thrashing handed out to Besiktas, this Wednesday.

The Lions, in need of a victory, raced to a 3-0 lead as early as the first half, via goals from Pedro Gonçalves and Paulinho, before Pablo Sarabia’s finishing touch concluded a successful night at the Alvalade against the Turkish league champions.

Sporting’s result came after FC Porto held their own away to A.C. Milan at the San Siro, leading 1-0 prior to a Chancel Mbemba own goal that settled the encounter at 1-1.

Sporting 4-0 Besiktas

Out on Portuguese shores, Sporting were hopeful of doubling up on their European joy a fortnight ago against Besiktas in their bid to make it out of a highly-competitive Group C.

A brace in eight minutes from Pedro Gonçalves played with the Istanbul outfits’ stability, finding a third before the interval through Paulinho. Sarabia clinched all three points with goal number four early in the second half, enabling Sporting to move level on points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who lost 3-1 at home to Ajax.

AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto

Porto resumed their campaign hours before in Italy, as Milan played host in a must-not-lose clash for the Rossoneri, currently bottom of Group B. The Dragons got themselves off to a blinding start with a 6th minute opener from Luis Díaz, leaving the Serie A giants on the brink of elimination.

The away side had more for Milan with an Evanilson effort striking the bar in the second half prior to a lifeline falling Stefano Pioli’s way, courtesy of Chancel Mbemba’s own goal to level things in the 61st minute.

The 1-1 draw left 'Blue & Whites' in second place, a point ahead of the trailing Atlético Madrid, but that wasn’t to appease the visitors, with Sérgio Conceição adamant his side deserved more than the sole point.

“I’m not happy because I hate moral victories,” the Porto boss said. “We deserved a second goal, but, unfortunately, we were unable to win. We played a team of enormous quality. Merit has to be given to my players.”

By Patrick Ribeiro