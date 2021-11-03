 

Sporting have kept their hopes of qualifying for the next round of the UEFA Champions League alive with a 4-0 thrashing handed out to Besiktas, this Wednesday.

The Lions, in need of a victory, raced to a 3-0 lead as early as the first half, via goals from Pedro Gonçalves and Paulinho, before Pablo Sarabia’s finishing touch concluded a successful night at the Alvalade against the Turkish league champions.

Sporting’s result came after FC Porto held their own away to A.C. Milan at the San Siro, leading 1-0 prior to a Chancel Mbemba own goal that settled the encounter at 1-1.

Sporting 4-0 Besiktas

Out on Portuguese shores, Sporting were hopeful of doubling up on their European joy a fortnight ago against Besiktas in their bid to make it out of a highly-competitive Group C.

A brace in eight minutes from Pedro Gonçalves played with the Istanbul outfits’ stability, finding a third before the interval through Paulinho. Sarabia clinched all three points with goal number four early in the second half, enabling Sporting to move level on points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who lost 3-1 at home to Ajax.

 

AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto

Porto resumed their campaign hours before in Italy, as Milan played host in a must-not-lose clash for the Rossoneri, currently bottom of Group B. The Dragons got themselves off to a blinding start with a 6th minute opener from Luis Díaz, leaving the Serie A giants on the brink of elimination.

The away side had more for Milan with an Evanilson effort striking the bar in the second half prior to a lifeline falling Stefano Pioli’s way, courtesy of Chancel Mbemba’s own goal to level things in the 61st minute.

The 1-1 draw left 'Blue & Whites' in second place, a point ahead of the trailing Atlético Madrid, but that wasn’t to appease the visitors, with Sérgio Conceição adamant his side deserved more than the sole point.

“I’m not happy because I hate moral victories,” the Porto boss said. “We deserved a second goal, but, unfortunately, we were unable to win. We played a team of enormous quality. Merit has to be given to my players.”

By Patrick Ribeiro

I managed to watch all 3 games.

I managed to watch all 3 games.

Benfica realistically knew they never stood a chance at Bayern's home ground, a heavy defeat was expected, it was surprising that they (Bayern) ​played a strong side, Benfica still should take positives from this loss as they scored 2 goals against them.

Porto only have themselves to blame, so many chances to make it 2-0, could have even been a 3 or 4-0 type of game before the own goal, after that it was a sweaty game for them in the end.

Can Sporting play Beskitas every week? Honestly it was too easy for us, was a shame that Pote couldn't get a hat trick, even though Paulinho still frustrates me to no end, it is a genuine joy to see him score again, and it was very nice to see the fans celebrate his goal more than the rest and for him to receive the send off he got when he got subbed.

Please Paulinho just finish the easy chances already, he could have 15 goals at least by now. Paulinho has 3 goals in the Champions League but if he could finish the simpler chances he could realistically have 6 by now.

