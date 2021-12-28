Jorge Jesus is no longer Benfica coach. After several days of speculation about his future in the wake of interest from Flamengo to reappoint him and the 3-0 defeat to Porto in the Portuguese Cup, the 67-year-old manager has parted ways with the Lisbon club – two days before the Eagles play Porto again in a crucial Primeira Liga clash.

An apparent player revolt yesterday after an altercation between club captain Pizzi and Jesus seems to have precipitated the decision, with some reports in the Portuguese media saying JJ resigned and others claiming he was sacked. More to follow.