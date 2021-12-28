 

Jorge Jesus is no longer Benfica coach. After several days of speculation about his future in the wake of interest from Flamengo to reappoint him and the 3-0 defeat to Porto in the Portuguese Cup, the 67-year-old manager has parted ways with the Lisbon club – two days before the Eagles play Porto again in a crucial Primeira Liga clash.

An apparent player revolt yesterday after an altercation between club captain Pizzi and Jesus seems to have precipitated the decision, with some reports in the Portuguese media saying JJ resigned and others claiming he was sacked. More to follow.

John
What a terrible piece of news to wake up to in the morning. Yes, I’m a Benfica fan through and through, but this comes as to a huge surprise. All of this over an ‘altercation’ with Pizzi?! (Someone who isn’t even a FACTOR in the starting XI?).

I...

I may be rambling some ideas here; Benfica was in first place not too long ago. His detractors will probably go on an on about how he’s not as good of a coach as he was before. Last year was a COVID year, and it was tough to gain any momentum.

Second, I absolutely hate the squad ‘culture’ at the moment. The same ‘troublemakers’ (and I use that term loosely) are still there: Grimaldo, Pizzi, Rafa, Andre Almeida - who ALL should’ve been sold, are now with their third coach.

Lastly, there is nobody else who can develop players to a higher level like Jesus. The whole ‘youth movement’ idea is such a farce. I would rather have experienced players, over youth academy graduates

John
QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When I left Portugal, I was coming for this. I am proud to work with this group. I have grown a lot with them. They are great professionals and I’m very proud to have made history with this club.”

Renato Paiva
(Portuguese coach speaking after leading Independiente del Valle to the Ecuadorian league title for the first time in the club's history) 
