Benfica have dropped a staggering 12 points behind table-topping FC Porto after a shock 2-1 loss at home to Gil Vicente, led by Samuel Lino, at the Estádio da Luz.

The latest Atlético Madrid recruit was the first to score in a 2-1 victory for the Barcelos outfit, looking strong in 5th place after back-to-back wins in the red half of Lisbon for the Primeira Liga.

Benfica’s defeat also sees them fall six points behind Sporting, who followed up their Taça da Liga triumph with a 4-1 win away to Belenenses SAD, this Wednesday night.

Benfica 1-2 Gil Vicente

Down in spirits, Benfica were tasked with defeating a Gil Vicente side who’ve tasted defeat just once in their last ten games, with the Gilistas currently flying high behind fourth-placed Sporting de Braga.

It was through their man of the moment, Samuel Lino, that they found the game’s first goal in the 11th minute, with the Brazilian catching out Odisseas Vlachodimos with a cute placed finish aimed at the near post.

Ricardo Soares’ men stunned the Luz with their second goal of the night in the 63rd minute, with Vlachodimos, again, helpless between the sticks after a glancing header from Giorgi Aburjania.

A headed goal from Gonçalo Ramos in the 88th minute threatened to inspire a comeback from the hosts, who’d ultimately fail to avert a 2-1 scoreline in Gil Vicente’s favour.

B SAD 1-4 Sporting

With a number of key absences in their ranks, bottom-of-the-table Belenenses SAD will have been wincing at the sight of the visit of the newly-crowned Taça da Liga winners, Sporting, keen to shorten FC Porto’s lead at the top of the table.

The Lions started in menacing form, taking the lead through Paulinho in the 11th minute before Pedro Porro, in his first start for over a month after injury troubles, made it 2-0 with swerving strike from range.

At the other end, the Spaniard’s goal was quickly outdone by a vicious first-time volley from Abel Camará in the 21st minute, who could’ve levelled the game just six minutes later prior to an important Antonio Adán stop.

Just as the hosts looked to press on from their first goal, Pablo Sarabia was on hand to dampen the mood with Sporting’s third goal on the stroke of half-time, tapping in Nuno Santos’ accurate low cross.

Sporting’s entrance in the second period was just as cruel to the 18th-placed side, on the receiving end of yet another goal from the title holders after Paulinho found the back of the net with his head, two minutes after the restart.

The comfort given by score enabled Rúben Amorim to chop and change his line-up, which involved a debut for recent acquisition Marcus Edwards, but a fifth Sporting goal was not forthcoming on a ultimately tranquil night for the Lions.

