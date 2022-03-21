FC Porto reasserted their 6-point lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 victory over Boavista at the Bessa on Sunday night, thanks to a Fábio Vieira goal.

Porto have now equalled their club record for consecutive unbeaten matches in the Primeira Liga - 55 games - and are one off the all-time Portuguese record, held by Benfica and set almost half a century ago.

Benfica followed up their Champions League success in midweek with a 2-1 victory at home against Estoril, with Rafa Silva scoring a contender for goal of the season.

Boavista 0-1 Porto

Porto were dealt a blow shortly before kickoff as Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19. Fábio Vieira stepped in and it was the talented midfielder who would give Porto the lead, finishing emphatically in the 32nd minute after good work by Evanilson.

Vieira continued to star, the Portugal U21 playmaker earning a penalty on the hour mark, but Evanilson’s spot kick was well saved by a diving Bracali, who reacted quickly to also keep out the follow-up effort.

Boavista 0-1 FC Porto match highlights

Evanilson almost put the game to bed with a cross-shot against the post after more excellent work by man-of-the-match Vieira in the build-up.

Boavista finished strongly and almost grabbed an equaliser on two occasions. Petar Musa’s header hit the top of the bar, and Diogo Costa’s goal was peppered with a series of shots in stoppage time, but Porto held on for the three points.

Benfica 2-1 Estoril

A lively start at the Estádio da Luz saw both teams close to taking an early lead. Gonçalo Ramos and Grimaldo worked Estoril goalkeeper Dani Figueira in the first ten minutes. Estoril came even closer, Jordi Mboula hitting the post then Carles Soria forcing Vlachodimos into a fingertip save.

Benfica took the lead in sensational fashion in the 34th minute. Rafa Silva picked up the ball as a short corner routine from Estoril went wrong and sped the entire length of the pitch, outpacing and outfoxing three chasing defenders before sliding a low angled finish into the net.

Benfica 2-1 Estoril match highlights

The home side doubled their lead in the second half as young striker Gonçalo Ramos showed his growing confidence by neatly dispatching a close-range finish into the net.

Estoril pulled back a goal in stoppage time through André Franco but it was too late to avert defeat.

Primeira Liga Jornada 27 results

Benfica 2-1 Estoril

Boavista 0-1 FC Porto

Gil Vicent 1-1 Marítimo

Paços de Ferreira 2-1 Moreirense

Portimonense 1-2 Braga

Santa Clara 0-0 B-SAD

Tondela 2-2 Arouca

Vitória SC 1-3 Sporting

Vizela 1-1 Famalicão

By Tom Kundert