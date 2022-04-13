Benfica’s UEFA Champions League campaign came to an end against Liverpool despite earning a thrilling 3-3 draw at Anfield.

Down 1-0 after Ibrahima Konaté converted a corner in the 21st minute, Gonçalo Ramos equalised before half time to give the Eagles a faint chance.

It was the Roberto Firmino show in the second half however, the Brazilian scoring two goals in 10 minutes to make it 6-2 on aggregate and end the tie.

Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Núñez scored late on to bring Benfica level on the night, but the 3-1 first leg defeat in Lisbon was their downfall as the Reds advanced the semi-finals.

Liverpool on top

Jürgen Klopp rested a number of his first choice starters at Anfield but it didn’t take long for his side to get on top. Diogo Jota was frequently combining with Konstantinos Tsimikas and looking most likely to break the deadlock.

Benfica had the first chance of the game however after executing a well worked fast break, Éverton's swinging shot sailing narrowly past the post.

It proved to be a rare foray forward with Liverpool taking the lead in the 21st minute. In a moment of déjà vu from the first leg, Ibrahima Konaté rose highest and headed Tsimikas’ corner into the net.

Darwin Núñez showed his significant threat by scoring from an offside position, but once again it was false dawn as Liverpool got back on top.

Luis Díaz tested Odysseas Vlachodimos from a tight angle before Jan Vertonghen showed incredible reflexes to divert Roberto Firmino’s effort over the bar.

Ramos out of nowhere

Just when it seemed that Liverpool would extend their lead and kill the tie, Benfica produced a goal out of nowhere.

Gonçalo Ramos was casually strolling behind the enemy lines, he picked up a loose clearance and held his nerve to beat Alisson in front of the Kop.

Liverpool should have restored their lead in the 38th minute. Firmino broke free and teed up Díaz who looked certain to score, but Alejandro Grimaldo had other ideas with the Spanish defender producing a crucial challenge.

Nélson Veríssimo made one change at half time with Diogo Gonçalves replaced by Roman Yaremchuk.

Firmino on fire

The Reds appeared intent on ending the tie as soon as possible after the break, and went a long way towards reaching the semi-finals by scoring twice in 10 minutes.

The first goal came in the 55th minute after they took advantage of a succession of errors. Vlachodimos spilled an easy through ball, Vertonghen’s clearance falling straight to Diogo Jota whose cross was converted by Roberto Firmino.

Klopp immediately made a triple substitution which highlighted the strength of his squad. Fabinho, Thiago and Mohamed Salah replaced Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Diogo Jota.

Firmino couldn’t direct a backheel on target but the Brazilian didn’t have to wait long to score his second. Ghosting behind Benfica’s non-existent defence, he volleyed Tsimikas’ free kick past Vlachodimos to make it 3-1.

Benfica back from the dead

Once again, just when it seemed the tie was settled, Benfica scored from out of nowhere.

Alejandro Grimaldo’s clever pass released Yaremchuk, he beat the offside trap and found himself free before producing a calm finish past Alisson.

Benfica had to throw players forward in an attempt to score three unanswered goals. In the 82nd minute they got another goal back.

Julian Weigl’s ball over Lierpool's defence found João Mário, his loose touch picked up by Darwin Núñez who scored to silence a nervous home crowd.

Núñez produced a smart volley which forced a save from Alisson, but the fightback was too little too late, the task too big to overcome as Liverpool advanced the semi-finals.

By Matthew Marshall