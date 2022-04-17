FC Porto took another step towards becoming Portuguese champions tonight with a thumping 7-0 home victory against Algarve outfit Portimonense.

The match had shades of the B-SAD 0-7 Benfica mismatch earlier in the season, with the visitors lining up with only four regular first-teamers, no recognised centre-back and a rookie debutant in goal, ahead of next week’s crucial relegation battle against Moreirense.

In short, it was another sad episode exemplifying the uncompetitive nature of many games in Portugal’s top flight.

Porto had no blame, nevertheless, and merely went about their business by swatting aside the opposition with consummate ease. It was Porto’s 58th successive Primeira Liga game unbeaten, an incredible record for which Sérgio Conceição and his players deserve huge praise. Tonight, though, was very probably the easiest of the 58.

Porto’s strike partnership filled its boots with Iranian centre-forward Mehdi Taremi helping himself to a hat-trick and Brazilian partner Evanilson bagging a brace. Marko Grujic and captain Pepe scored the other goals.

Goal highlights of Porto 7-0 Portimonense

The result means Porto are guaranteed at least a top-two finish and automatic qualification into the group stages of next season’s Champions League.

More importantly for the northerners, it makes a title triumph now tantalisingly close. For Porto NOT to be champions they will have to lose 2 or draw 3 or their remaining 4 Liga matches: Braga (a), Vizela (h), Benfica (a), Estoril (h). And even in the unlikely event that that happens, Porto will only be denied finishing top if Sporting simultaneously win all their remaining 5 matches.

