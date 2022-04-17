Benfica exacted revenge on Lisbon rivals Sporting for two defeats earlier this season by beating the Lions 2-0 in front of their own fans at Alvalade.

Man-of-the-moment Darwin Núñez put the away team into an early lead and the Uruguayan also provided the assist for substitute Gil Dias to finish off the home side in stoppage time.

Sporting came into the match aiming to continue their recent ascendency over the Eagles to achieve two objectives: keep up the chase of Primeira Liga leaders Porto and definitively settle second spot in the standings, which provides automatic qualification for the group stage of next season’s Champions League.

Paulinho had the first sight of goal, receiving a piercing pass from Pote, but the Sporting striker had his back to goal and was unable to swivel in time to get a clean strike past the onrushing Vlachodimos.

Benfica, no doubt buoyed by their positive showing against Liverpool at Anfield in midweek, looked anything but overawed, and soon found themselves ahead after a simple goal. Jan Vertonghen’s long ball behind the Sporting defence was latched onto by Darwin, who was too quick for Neto and Coates and showed excellent composure to touch the ball over Adán and into the net while running at full speed.

Sporting reacted to the setback by dominating possession but found it difficult to penetrate the well-organised Benfica defence, right-back Porro looking the most threatening avenue with some dangerous crosses into the box, but which ultimately came to nothing.

Benfica were happy to sit back and play on the break, and on the half-hour mark Diogo Gonçalves found himself with a shooting chance, his fierce cross-shot well saved by the diving Adán.

Although seeing less of the ball, it was the visitors who continued to look the more likely to score, and the Reds had the ball in the net again in the 39th minute. A Ramos header was kept out by Adán, Otamendi slotted home the rebound and wheeled away in delight, only to be denied the goal by an offside flag. Half time. Benfica one goal up.

It was a lively start to the second half as first Everton fired a thunderbolt of a shot just wide, then Sporting almost grabbed an equaliser. Sarabia’s header from a superb Nuno Santos cross had the beating of Vlachodimos but bounced back off the bar.

Much like in the first forty-five minutes, Sporting were enjoying plenty of possession but had no cutting edge, a series of overhit crosses from promising positions frustrating the home supporters.

Benfica looked increasingly dangerous from rapid counter-attacks as Sporting committed more and more men to attack, and it was no great surprise when the Eagles killed off the match in stoppage time with the second goal.

Darwin showed his brimming confidence by carrying the forward and laying off a perfect pass into the centre of the box for an easy finish for Dias, triggering wild celebrations among the Benfica section of fans in the stadium.

The victory cuts the gap between Benfica and Sporting to 6 points with four matches remaining, and also makes it practically certain that Porto will be champions of Portugal this season. The Dragons open up a 9-point gap over the Lions after this weekend’s matches.

by Tom Kundert, at Alvalade

Sporting: Adán, Neto (Ugarte 59), Coates, Gonçalo Inácio, Porro, Matheus Nunes, Palhinha (Esgaio 69), Nuno Santos (Daniel Bragança 89), Pedro Gonçalves (Slimani 59), Paulinho, Sarabia (Edwards 69)

Benfica: Vlachodimos, Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo, Taarabt (Paulo Bernardo 75), Weigl, Diogo Gonçalves (André Almeida 83), Gonçalo Ramos (João Mário 86), Everton (Gil Dias 75), Darwin

Goals:

[0-1] Darwin, 14’

[0-2] Gil Dias, 92’