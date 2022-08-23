Benfica made light work of qualifying for this season’s group stage of the Champions League by beating Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 to complete a 5-0 aggregate victory over the Ukrainian team.

First-half goals by Nicolas Otamendi, Rafa Silva and David Neres had the near 60,000 crowd in good voice as the Eagles kept up their perfect start to 2022/23 under German coach Roger Schmidt: 6 games, 6 victories.

The hosts lined up with what has quickly become their go-to first-choice XI, with an identical side to the one that had beaten Dynamo 2-0 in Poland last week.

Benfica were immediately on the front foot, good combination play penetrating the visitors’ defence in the 4th minute, but Rafa and Neres got in in each other’s way with just goalkeeper Buschan to beat.

Otamendi called the goalkeeper into action soon afterwards then Grimaldo was unlucky to see his free-kick graze the outside of the post with Bushchan rooted to his spot, and the overworked goalkeeper then had to produce a sharp save to keep out an overhead kick by Neres after good work by Ramos.

The Neres and Rafa show

A Benfica goal was inevitable and it duly arrived in the 27th minute. A short corner routine, created a favourable angle for David Neres to swing in an inviting cross, which Otamendi headed into the net from point-blank range.

The Ukrainians, perhaps understandably as they have been starved of regular competitive football for months and have much more worrying things than football to concern them, looked out of their depth in defence and clean out of ideas going forward.

And any lingering doubts about the outcome of the tie were dissipated with two more quick-fire Benfica goals. A suicidal back-pass from Syrota in the 40th minute ran straight into the path of the completely unmarked Rafa Silva, who said thank you very much and slotted past the exposed Bushchan from 15 yards out.

A couple of minutes later a swift break by Benfica had Rafa and Ramos working the ball to David Neres who swept home confidently from 18 yards out. 3-0 Benfica, 5-0 on aggregate.

Shock of heads

The second half started with a nasty collision between Gonçalo Ramos and Rafa who ran into each other at high speed, knocking their heads together, resulting in a lengthy stoppage as both players lay motionless on the pitch receiving treatment. Ramos was replaced by Petar Musa but Rafa played on.

The rest of the match was played at the rhythm of a training match, not that David Neres was taking it easy, some typically dazzling skills seeing the electric Brazilian spin past his marker and dance across the top of the box, but his shot was too close to Bushchan.

Vlachodimos had been nothing more than a spectator all night long, but shortly after the hour mark an outrageous effort from the halfway line by Dynamo's Sydorchuk had the Benfica goalkeeper desperately back-peddling and relieved to see the ball just clear the bar.

Neres then sent a fizzer from 20 yards narrowly wide, substitute Musa had three efforts on goal, Diogo Gonçalves’ surging run into the box was thwarted by Bushchan, the Ukrainian goalkeeper also saving from Enzo Fernández, but no further goals were scored.

How good are Benfica?

That is not an easy question to answer. A 100% record after half a dozen games is not to be sniffed at, newcomers Enzo Fernández and David Neres already look like tremendous signings, and the Portuguese midfield duo of João Mário and Florentino Luís are playing as well as at any stage of their careers.

But the fact remains that the Eagles have yet to face a stern test this season. Against arguably their most difficult opponents, Casa Pia, Benfica laboured to a single-goal victory.

In short, the jury is still out, but there is no doubt Roger Schmidt has done everything asked of him up to now and should his team continue to consolidate its game there could be exciting times ahead for the Benfica faithful.

by Tom Kundert at the Estádio da Luz

Benfica:

Vlachodimos Gilberto, Otamendi, Morato, Grimaldo Florentino Luís (Julian Weigl, 70’), Enzo Fernández, João Mário, David Neres (Diogo Gonçalves, 70’) Rafa Silva (Henrique Araújo, 70’) Gonçalo Ramos (Petar Musa, 52’)

Goals:

[1-0] Otamendi, 27’

[2-0] Rafa Silva, 40’

[3-0] David Neres, 42’