Roger Schmidt’s Benfica continued their winning start to the season with a routine 3-0 win against Boavista.

Morato heading home David Neres’ corner in the 29th minute before João Mário missed an open net on the stroke of half-time.

Mário would get his revenge, scoring twice in the second half of a match where the Panthers never looked like scoring.

Portugoal’s Matthew Marshall reports from Estádio do Bessa Século XXI.

Debut for António Silva

Roger Schmidt handed centre back António Silva his top flight debut in Porto with Nicolás Otamendi suspended, Lucas Veríssimo & João Victor injured. The 18-year-old didn’t have to wait long to get involved, booked in the 7th minute for taking down Kenji Gorré.

Bruno Onyemaechi’s deflected cross called Odysseas Vlachodimos into action, the Greek shot stopper punching the ball away at his near post. Little did the Panthers’ supportrts know that it was the closest their team would get to scoring.

Schmidt's side got into the game with multiple crosses attempting to pick out Gonçalo Ramos. João Mário had a decent chance after pouncing on a bad pass from Salvador Agra, his shot deflected wide.

Breakthrough inevitable

Benfica continued to enjoy a lot of possession without making many incisions before the breakthrough came in the 29th minute. It was a simple goal with Morato rising highest and heading David Neres’ corner past César.

The Eagles ramped up the pressure with Boavista unable to get out of their own half. The hosts huffed and puffed but could only muster free kicks and corners that were not troubling Vlachodimos.

Benfica should have doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time. António Silva’s long pass picked out Rafa, he squared the ball to an unmarked Mário who looked certain to score but somehow dragged his shot wide.

The chances continued after the break, Rafa shooting wide from a tight angle as the northern Portuguese mist descended into the stadium.

The managers got busy on the hour mark, Roger Shmidt making a triple substitution with Gilberto, David Neres and Gonçalo Ramos replaced by Alexander Bah, Diogo Gonçalves and Petar Musa. Petit brought on Ricardo Mangas and Robert Bozenik for Rodrigo Abascal and Salvador Agra.

João Mário back to back

Rafa shot straight at César but Benfica wouldn’t be denied and made it 2-0 in the 67th minute. A cross into the box wasn’t cleared, the ball falling kindly for João Mário who stabbed it home.

The Eagles supporters were keeping the fireman busy by continually lobbing flares onto the pitch before two loud explosions erupted in the away end.

Petit introduced 18-year-old forward Martim Tavares for Kenji Gorré in the 78th minute but there was no breaking down Benfica who soon put the game to bed.

Vincent Sasso fouled Musa on the edge of the 18-yard box with referee João Pedro Pinheiro initially awarding a corner. The VAR intervened, Pinheiro checking the touchline monitor before awarding a penalty that Mário converted with ease.

The frustration was evident in the stadium with Petit booked.

Schmidt gave two of his new signings their debuts in garbage time with Fredrik Aursnes and Mihailo Ristić coming off the bench.

Boavista second best

Boavista produced a great comeback in this fixture last season, overturning a 2-0 half-time deficit to earn a 2-2 draw. It wasn’t to be this time with the gulf in finances and class evident throughout.

After losing Jackson Porozo, Nathan, Gustavo Sauer, Petar Musa and Yanis Hamache’s transfer to Dnipro falling through, Petit has a rebuilding job on his hands despite Boavista winning their opening two games of the season.

He handed César, Bruno Onyemaechi and Bruno Lourenço their first starts of the season, teenagers Joel Silva and Martim Tavares coming off the bench alongside new signings Masa and Robert Bozenik.

Vincent Sasso could prove to be an important player, the 31-year-old central defender returning to Portugal and taking charge of the defence, but it’s going to take Petit a long time to get his team into tip-top shape.

A special shout out goes to Pedro Malheiro, the 21-year-old right back showed no fear against Benfica, has had a strong start this season and has a bright future ahead.

Benfica and their supporters bring it

The Benfica fans were out in force before the game, lining the streets to greet the team bus before making their way to the stadium and occupying most of the northern stand.

They made more noise than the Boavista supporters scattered around Estádio do Bessa Século XXI and will go home happy after beating up another inferior opponent.

Roger Schmidt has had a dream start in Portugal, his team winning seven straight and keeping five clean sheets. There is plenty of optimism with Morato, Florentino Luís and João Mário gaining confidence with regular playing time, depth in the full-back positions and Enzo Fernández slotting seamlessly into midfield.

Perspective and clarity is required however, Schmidt couldn’t have asked for an easier set of fixtures which have been made even easier after the Champions League group stage draw, Benfica starting their group stage campaign with a home match against Maccabi Haifa.

His side should have no problems winning their next four games which will make it 11 consecutive victories, their first serious test coming on 14 September when they take on Juventus in Italy.

Highlights