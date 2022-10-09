A single goal midway through the second half was enough to give Vizela all three points against Casa Pia this afternoon.

In an even contest, it was a high-quality team move finished off by Raphael Guzzo that proved decisive as the hosts missed out on the chance to move into third place in the standings.

Casa Pia welcomed Vizela to the Estádio Nacional at Jamor riding the crest of wave having lost only once – narrowly to leaders Benfica – since the start of the season. Vizela also came into the game in good heart having snapped out of a poor run of results with a win against high-flying Portimonense last week.

A cautious game ensued in the first forty-five minutes, with both teams patiently probing for an opening but defences on top. The battle between Casa Pia’s Nigerian winger Godwin and Vizela’s impressive young wing-back Tomás Silva was the highlight of a first half that lacked goalmouth action.

The first dangerous shot at goal came in the 31st minute when a clever body swerve and switch of feet by Vizela’s Nuno Moreira got him past Taira and opened up a shooting opportunity, his curling effort going narrowly wide.

The home fans had to wait until a few minutes before the break to see their side create danger, Godwin at last getting the better of Silva, beating him twice but failing to produce an end product from a promising crossing or shooting position.

Just before the half-time whistle a corner for Casa Pia was only half-cleared, Taira latched onto the loose ball on the edge of the box and his daisy-cutter skidded narrowly wide.

Livewire Godwin

The second half opened up with a similar chance, Godwin latching onto a clearance from a corner. He hit is shot firmly enough but it was too close to Vizela goalkeeper Buntic who pouched the ball. Godwin was then close to getting the decisive touch on a looping cross that sailed over the Croatian goalkeeper, but Ivanildo Fernandes was in the right place to clear the danger.

Play switched to the other end as the match started to open up, Ricardo Batista saving in unconventional fashion with his chest. Casa Pia hit straight back, Lelo next to threaten after excellent work by Godwin, his fierce shot beaten away by the alert Buntic.

The hosts had looked threatening in the second half but it was Vizela who took the lead with a wonderfully worked team goal. Recently entered substitute Milutin Osmajic latched onto a through ball, slipped a short pass to Nuno Moreira who laid on a perfect assist for Guzzo who slotted a first-time finish past Batista.

The goal visibly lifted Vizela, another excellent one-touch move deep in Casa Pia territory setting up a chance for Osmajic, with Batista saving on the stretch.

On 80 minutes Casa Pia came close to an equaliser twice in quick succession, that man Godwin firing in another dangerous shot that Buntic repelled and Clayton’s follow-up effort cleared by the desperate Vizela defence.

The hosts poured forward with a Clayton header going narrowly wide, but the last chance of the game fell to Vizela, substitute Zohi racing clear on the break, his 20-yarder turned away for a corner by Batista. The visitors held out for a second straight victory.

Fans enjoy healthy atmosphere

This match was played in the backdrop of a novel idea promoted by Casa Pia, with a series of initiatives aimed at making it the “Fair Play” match, two of which involved the coaches having breakfast together while speaking to the press, then holding a joint post-match press conference after the final whistle.

The healthy atmosphere spread to the 2912-strong crowd. As the saying goes in Portugal, they were “poucos mas bons” – which can be loosely translated as few in numbers, but of good quality.

The size of the crowd goes some way to explaining Portugal’s difficulty in competing with Europe’s top leagues. An attendance of this magnitude for a top-flight match would be unthinkable in England, Spain, Germany, Italy or France.

Nevertheless, it was refreshing to see passionate fans of non-big 3 clubs enjoying an afternoon of quality football at a spectacular venue, with none of the nastiness that has unfortunately been all too prevalent in recent weeks in Portuguese football.

The Vizela fans especially provided something of a “show within a show” and gave a lesson on how to support your team. A couple of coach-loads of fans made the 365-km trip and in a remarkably well coordinated effort, their ringleader (in the white T-shirt perched on the wall in this photo) spent the entire match with his back to the action orchestrating the full repertoire of chants to support Vizela.

They for sure travelled back to northern Portugal in excellent spirits and on recent showings their team will remain in the top flight for the foreseeable future. Even when struggling in recent weeks, my PortuGOAL colleague Matthew Marshall insisted to me that they had more than enough about them to avoid any relegation drama.

A second straight victory after a winless run of six matches backs that up. The three points lifted Vizela up to 11th place in the Bwin Liga table.

A forward line that includes Kiko Bondoso, Samú, Nuno Moreira and Raphael Guzzo has the skill and knowhow to cause problems to any defence, and Álvaro Pacheco’s organisational skills will ensure his team give any side in this division a run for their money – including the big boys.

In short, this afternoon’s entertainment was more proof that there is more to football in Portugal than Benfica, Porto, Sporting and Braga.

By Tom Kundert at the Estádio Nacional

Goal:

[0-1] Raphael Guzzo, 67'