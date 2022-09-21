Join Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert who discuss the latest goings-on across Portuguese football.

As ever, first on the agenda is the Primeira Liga, with all the top-half teams analysed as well as the best of the rest. The recent bad fan behaviour in Portugal is also deliberated on.

The podcast ends with a look at the Portugal squad ahead of the decisive Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and Spain, and also the shock decision by Rafa Silva to retire from the Seleção just two months before the World Cup.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

