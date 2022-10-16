The second club featured in PortuGOAL’s “Talk of the Town” series is Lisbon outfit Casa Pia, a historical club that is majestically overperforming in their first season back in Portugal’s top flight for 83 years.

Read all about the team with a unique background founded from a charitable institution and which has exciting plans to keep mixing it with the big boys of Portuguese football, as stated in an exclusive interview with sporting director Diogo Boa Alma.

We take an in-depth look into the current squad, star player Saviour Godwin and a coach on the up, Filipe Martins. After learning all about the club, start planning your trip to take in a Casa Pia game and enjoy many of the other wonders the Portuguese capital has to offer as listed in our 10 things to do in Lisbon article.

