PortuGOAL is today launching its “Talk of the Town” feature, in conjunction with the new Tourism and Football section of the website.

Over the coming months and years we will work through every football town and city in Portugal, delving into the history and current prospects of the club in question. With the help of local experts and travel writers, we shall also provide tips on watching football there, in addition to tourism tips.

For no particular reason, we have decided to begin at the northernmost tip of mainland Portugal, with Grupo Desportivo de Chaves.

Chaves are back in the top flight! To read all about the team from the Trás-os-Montes region of the country, their prospects for the 2022/23 season, how to best enjoy taking in a match at the Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira and what else to do in the city of Chaves, click on the links below.