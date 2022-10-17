A remarkable round of Taça de Portugal action this weekend saw no fewer than EIGHT Primeira Liga clubs fall by the wayside, knocked out of the competition by lower league clubs.

Sporting’s defeat at 3rd-tier Varzim grabbed most of the headlines, but there were also losses for Marítimo, Santa Clara, Rio Ave, Chaves, Boavista, Portimonense and Paços de Ferreira.

The 2-0 victory for Vitória FC against Paços heaped more misery on the Beavers, who subsequently sacked coach César Peixoto.

A recent change in the competition regulations intended to spice up the Portuguese Cup and give lower league sides a better chance of causing an upset against higher-ranked teams, whereby in the third round, when top-flight clubs enter the competition, all the Primeira Liga sides must play their games away from home.

This year especially, it certainly made a huge difference as almost half of the 18 teams in Portugal’s top division fell at the first hurdle (for them). Special praise should be reserved for Valadares and Machicho, two fourth-tier clubs who knocked out Chaves and Boavista respectively.

Full list of giant-killings

Mafra (2nd tier) 4-2 Marítimo

Tondela (2nd tier) 2-0 Santa Clara

Valadares (4th tier) 3-2 Chaves

Vilaverdense (3rd tier) 2-0 Portimonense

Oliveira do Hospital (3rd tier) 3-2 Rio Ave

Machico (4th tier) 1-0 Boavista

Vitória FC (3rd tier) 2-0 Paços de Ferreira

Varzim (3rd tier) 1-0 Sporting

On Saturday night Benfica were also made to work hard, with 3rd-tier Caldas da Rainha taking the Eagles – who remain unbeaten in all competitions this season and recently held PSG to two successive draws – to extra time then penalties before Roger Schmidt’s team scraped through.

Remaining clubs in the 2022/23 Portuguese Cup

Liga Bwin: Estoril Praia, FC Arouca, Gil Vicente FC, FC Famalicão, Vitória SC, FC Vizela, SL Benfica, Casa Pia AC, SC Braga, FC Porto

Liga Portugal 2 Sabseg: B SAD, Moreirense FC, CD Nacional, CD Mafra, CF Ac. Viseu, SC Farense, CD Tondela, Leixões SC

Liga 3: AD Sanjoanense, Vitória FC, Lank Vilaverdense, SC São João de Ver, Varzim SC, FC Oliveira do Hospital

Campeonato de Portugal: AD Machico, Valadares Gaia FC, SC Beira-Mar, CD Rabo de Peixe, AD Camacha, Pevidém SC, CA Pêro Pinheiro, Dumiense FC

The draw for the 4th round takes place on Tuesday at 4.15pm at the FPF headquarters at Cidade do Futebol.

by Tom Kundert