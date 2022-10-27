Braga suffered an unlucky 1-0 defeat against Union Berlin in a match with few chances at Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

The decisive moment came in the 66th minute. Fabiano was ruled to have handled the ball in the box, Robin Knoche stepping up and beating Matheus from the penalty spot.

The Portuguese club went close in the 88th minute when Frederik Rønnow spilled Ricardo Horta’s free kick over the bar, little going their way in a game to forget.

The result sees the Bundesliga leaders overtake Braga and climb into second spot in Group D with one match remaining.

Cagey clash

Union showed more attacking intent in the early going, getting joy out wide with crosses frequently delivered into the box.

The Bundesliga leaders were unable to test Matheus however, their best chance coming in the 30th minute when Morten Thorsby's header sailed wide.

Braga had plenty of the ball but had to wait until the 32nd minute to fashion their first chance, Ricardo Horta’s long range strike comfortably saved by Frederik Rønnow.

Abel Ruiz fired wide after Thorsby lost possession but chances continued to prove hard to come by in the German capital. Union had the final chance of the half, Christopher Trimmel heading Sheraldo Becker’s cross over the bar.

Thorsby was replaced by András Schäfer at the break as Becker continued to try and use his pace to get behind Braga’s defence.

Fabiano fired a fierce strike straight at Rønnow after being teed up on the edge of the box in the 57th minute, the match following a familiar pattern as the first meeting in northern Portugal.

The ineffective Jordan Siebatcheu made way for Kevin Behrens before the match took a big turn in the 66th minute.

Bad luck for Fabiano



A harmless cross into the box sailed over Al Musrati and struck Fabiano with the VAR advising Craig Pawson to check the replays. The referee then ruled in favour of the hosts and pointed to the spot, Robin Knoche stepping up and beating Matheus.

Iuri Medeiros’ free kick missed the top corner before he made way for Rodrigo Gomes, André Castro replaced by André Horta.

Gomes was immediately involved, latching onto Musrati’s clever ball over the top but a heavy touch taking him past Rønnow and away from goal. Simon Banza replaced Fabiano in the 80th minute as Artur Jorge went for broke.

Vitinha won a free kick in a dangerous position which saw Ricardo Horta step up, his free kick slipping through Rønnow’s fingers and looping agonisingly over the bar.

Braga's fate out of their hands

Braga traveled to Germany one point ahead of the Bundesliga leaders who had conceded one goal in their previous six matches. A draw would have been a great result.

Following the cagey 1-0 win in Portugal that was decided by Vitinha’s late strike, chances were always going to be hard to come by in Germany.

That the game was decided by an unfortunate penalty will hurt Artur Jorge’s side whose Europa League fate is now out of their own hands. The costly 2-1 defeat at home against Union Saint-Gilloise where they conceded two late goals, combined with throwing away a 3-1 lead against Union in Belgium in the 3-3 draw could prove costly.

Braga host whipping boys Malmö next week with Union Berlin travelling to Union Saint-Gilloise who have secured top spot in Group D with one match remaining.

If Braga's Europa League campaign ends, there is some consolation in knowing that they will drop into the Europa Conference League.

By Matthew Marshall