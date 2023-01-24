 

Sporting are into the Taça da Liga final for the fifth time in six years after beating Arouca 2-1 in an action-packed semi-final in Leiria.

The Lions dominated the first half only to apparently fall behind on the stroke of half time, but Antony’s goal was ruled out after a long VAR check. To rub salt into the wounds for Arouca, there was still time before the break for Paulinho to give Sporting the lead.

The second half was a different story with a far more adventurous Arouca deservedly equalising through in-form Palestinian striker Oday Dabbagh, but a late Paulinho strike put Sporting into Saturday’s final, where they will play either Porto or Académico de Viseu. More to follow.

