Sporting de Braga have moved eight points clear of a defeated Sporting outfit after beating lowly-placed Marítimo 2-1 in Madeira, last night.

The Bracarenses were made to come back from behind after a Brayan Riascos opener lifted the roof for the hosts, going a goal ahead in the 38th minute.

Braga responded no less than a couple of minutes later through Simon Banza before turning the game on its head before the interval via Uroš Račic’s spot-kick, concluding a 2-1 victory against the eventual ten men of Marítimo.

Without Ricardo Horta, Al Musrati and Iuri Medeiros, the Arsenalistas’ trip to Madeira had all the hallmarks of a potential banana skin against a Marítimo side desperate to lift themselves out of the automatic relegation zone.

The hosts wasted no time, forcing Braga’s Matheus into action in the 10th minute after André Vidigal was able to work himself a yard before taking aim at goal.

Matheus was privy to the winger’s attempt but Riascos’ snapshot in the 38th minute would prove to be a different ball-game for the Brazilian, beaten at his near-post by the Colombian’s half-volley.

Braga rose to the challenge, however, and provided an instant response from the alert Banza, ghosting in at the near-post before poking home an equaliser for the visitors.

The game flipped 180 as it approached the interval following Val Soares’ failed attempt to prevent Sikou Niakhaté’s progression inside the box, handling the ball inside the area and conceding a penalty for Artur Jorge’s side to take advantage of.

Račic was the man elected to tuck home the 12-yard-mark and the imposing Serbian midfielder didn’t disappoint with a coolly-slotted effort sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, making it 2-1 to Braga.

Marítimo continued to seek Vidigal’s craft in hopes of finding a way through in the second period, but the opportunities for the winger to cut through came few and far between in a half contained by the Champions League hopefuls.

As the hosts’ struggles continued, José Gomes’ side braced themselves for a third consecutive defeat when Edgar Costa, brought on just two minutes prior, picked up two yellow cards and left Marítimo reduced to ten men for the fourth time in their last five games.

The win sees Braga hold onto third place, keeping Sporting at an eight-point distance after their Clássico defeat and leaving the Arsenalistas just two points behind FC Porto.

By Patrick Ribeiro