For the second Europa Liga match running, Sporting travelled to one of Europe’s most famed clubs and put in a display to be proud of.

The Portuguese team outperformed Juventus in Turin in total attempts on goal (15-9), shots on target (6-3), corners (10-3) and possession (58%-42%).

But in the all-important statistic – goals – Federico Gatti’s second-half strike gave the Italians a 1-0 lead to defend in Lisbon next Thursday. More to follow.