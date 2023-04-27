Ladies and gentlemen this is not a drill. We are officially down to the last 5 games of the Primeira Liga season. This is where titles will be won, relegations decided, and season defined.

With five games to go we have a dogfight for the title between Benfica and Porto with 4 points separating the two sides, Braga looking to qualify for the champions league will have a big part to play in the title race with a game against the league leaders on the horizon, while Sporting have only a slim chance of moving from 4th to 3rd.

Paços may have just run out of time to secure survival and find themselves 8 points from safety, whereas Marítimo are just three points adrift and will be giving everything to overtake Estoril in this final stretch of the season.

With so much still at stake, we’re here to take you through all the action to keep an eye on this weekend.

Friday night kick-off: Unstoppable Arouca take a trip to Rio Ave

Jornada 30 kicks off on Friday night with Rio Ave at home to Arouca. Whilst Rio Ave look set for respectable mid-table solidity, Arouca are fighting for European football and a 1-0 win against Vizela last weekend has given them a vital 5-point cushion in 5th place. They cannot allow themselves to become complacent now however.

The key to their success this season has been consistency, and remarkably they haven’t lost a game to a team outside the top 4 since 12th November 2022. (Who did they lose to you ask? Rio Ave of course.) Following up last week’s win with another good result would be fantastic for Arouca, but Rio Ave will also be looking to end their season strong so expect a competitive game with two teams looking for a result.

Saturday bonanza: Last-chance saloon for Marítimo and Paços?

Saturday is jam packed with mouth-watering fixtures, so let’s take a look at some of the choice fixtures. Marítimo host Vitória after a crushing defeat to Famalicão last weekend in a game where they squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 in stoppage time. It’s no understatement to say that how they respond to that psychological blow will define whether they stay up or not.

Vitória are in wretched form without a win in six games, and a host of injury woes. Marítimo have shown that they can compete against any team, but they cannot allow themselves to capitulate again in the way they did against Famalicão. Vitória are there for the taking and Marítimo will see this as a must win game in their quest for survival.

Braga take on Portimonense in a game that would previously have been a strong ‘long Ball Futebol’ recommendation, but with Portimonense playing some of the worst football in the league this season it’s hard to recommend their games. That said, they’ve won their last two matches to all but secure their league status for another season, and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that they cause an upset at the quarry. Braga though are in great form, and without the scrutiny of the Benfica/Porto rivalry are finishing the season in a very strong yet understated manner. With 6 wins from their last 7 games they show no signs of slowing up and could well breeze past Portimonense in their quest for Champions League football.

Vizela had outside hopes of European football themselves, but that aforementioned loss to Arouca has dampened those somewhat. They’ll want to bounce back against a Paços side who seem to have run out of steam in the fight for survival with two losses in their last two games. A win for Paços could reignite their seasons whereas another loss could be the final nail in the coffin.

Finally for Saturday, Benfica go to Gil Vicente on the back of a much-needed win against Estoril, and the knowledge that they simply cannot afford to drop any more points. It wasn’t long ago that I would’ve said a trip to Barçelos was a potential banana skin with Gil Vicente having beaten Porto already in 2023, but they’ve run into a sticky patch of form themselves with 4 losses and 2 draws in their last 6 games. Another win for Benfica would be just what’s needed to help settle recent nerves.

Super Sunday: chaos on the cards

On this week’s podcast we described Sunday's triple bill as ‘peak Primeira Liga’, with three fantastic games providing something of a Super Sunday for any Portuguese football fan. Estoril vs Santa Clara is undoubtedly my pick for the game of the weekend. Two teams at rock bottom, in the worst form of their seasons, facing relegation, and showing barely any signs of life go head-to-head in a game which should at the very least provide some excellent drama. Either that or it will be the worst 0-0 game of the season. I’m hedging my bets for at the very least a great spectacle with a healthy dose of chaos.

Secondly, one of my favourite fixtures in the Primeira Liga calendar, the Derbi de Invicta between Porto and Boavista. Whilst the gulf in quality between the two sides takes some of the edge off this derby, make no mistake, this game will mean so much to both sets of players and fans. A sold out Estádio do Dragão should provide a phenomenal atmosphere. On the pitch the quality of Porto at home should prove too much for Boavista, but the extra fire in this fixture could throw up some unexpected moments, so expect goals from both teams, and plenty of sparks to fly.

Lastly Sporting face Famalicão at home. Famalicão are one of the most in-form teams in the league and will provide stern opposition for Sporting. Neither team has more than a slim chance of improving on their current league position come the end of the season, but Famalicão are playing good football having started the season poorly, and will relish the opportunity to take a scalp at Alvalade.

For Sporting, having crashed out of Europe and underwhelmed in the league, you sense that some players and fans are just waiting for the season to end. If any game this weekend could see a potential upset, it’s this one.

Players to watch out for

Ignacio De Arruabarrena (Arouca): The Uruguayan goalkeeper is the best goalkeeper in the league at the moment on current form, and almost single-handedly earned his side three points last weekend with a penalty save and a string of excellent saves to deny Vizela. He’s saved penalties in his last two games, and is one of the most exciting keepers to watch in the league.

André Vidigal (Marítimo): Another big game for Marítimo this weekend against Vitória, André Vidigal has come into form at just the right time with 4 goals in his last 4 games, they’ll be hoping he can provide for them again if they’re to get some vital points.

Victor Gómez (Braga): With the departure of Pedro Porro in January, a new Spanish right wing back has emerged as the best player in his position in the league, in the form of Victor Gómez at Braga. He’s already got 6 assists this season and made a name for himself as one of the most influential players in Braga’s team. Expect him to have lots of joy down the right-hand side against Portimonense.

Tiago Gouveia (Estoril): It’s do or die time for Estoril against Santa Clara, Tiago Gouveia has been their best player this season and will be raring to go after being ineligible against his parent club Benfica last weekend. Well rested and full of energy, he will be looking to terrorise a Santa Clara defence devoid of confidence, and earn his team some much needed points.

Jhonder Cádiz (Famalicão): I’ve picked Famalicão players for the last three weeks, but as one of the league’s most in-form teams their presence is justified. Venezuelan striker Jhonder Cádiz has scored in his last 3 consecutive games and looks a good candidate to fill the goalscoring void that Simon Banza left. If Famalicão are to cause an upset against Sporting then a goal from Jhonder Cádiz could well be on the cards.

By Barney & Albert Carter-Phillips