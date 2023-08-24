Primeira Liga Jornada 3 preview: Boavista defying expectations

So here we are, two games into the new season, and whilst it’s far too early to get an idea of how the league table will shape up, we are getting our first impressions of how teams are looking at this nascent stage of the campaign.

Boavista have surprised many with a flawless start to the season, clocking up two wins including a famous victory over Benfica in Jornada 1 and a 4-1 win over Portimonense last weekend which sees them top of the table with the most goals scored of any team.

Of the traditional ‘grandes’, Porto and Sporting have had a perfect start to the season, whilst Benfica and Braga followed up surprise opening game defeats with wins in the second Jornada.

Only Portimonense, Farense, Chaves, and Estrela have yet to put a point on the table, something they’ll all want to rectify this weekend.

Big three with winnable games?

Os Três Grandes all won last weekend – albeit with a certain degree of difficulty – and will want to do the same against seemingly beatable opponents in Jornada 3. For a comprehensive breakdown of last weekend’s action, listen to the latest Long Ball Futebol podcast.

Porto have had two tough games against newly promoted sides in their opening two games, but managed to win both including a 100th minute winner against Farense last weekend. This weekend they travel to Vila do Conde to take on a Rio Ave side yet to make a real impression on the league this season. It will be Porto’s first official game since the departure of Otávio, although the Portuguese midfielder missed out at the weekend whilst he finalised his move to Al-Nassr for €60M euros.

A welcome cash injection but a departure which leaves a huge hole in their starting XI that is unlikely to be filled by any of their current squad. A late cameo from Gonçalo Borges against Farense showed promise, and he could provide some much-needed creativity for Porto, whilst their marquee signing of the summer so far Alan Varela could make his debut.

Question marks over Benfica XI

Benfica bounced back from opening game defeat with a 2-0 win against a resilient Estrela da Amadora, but another tough test awaits in Gil Vicente who won 5-0 in the opening game of the season, and put up a good fight despite losing to Vitória in jornada 2.

Benfica have undoubtedly the league’s best squad, and some of the league’s best players, but Roger Schmidt has struggled to find his best XI in the opening two games, rotating players, and even starting the versatile Aursnes at left-back. It should be another routine win for Benfica, but it is worth keeping an eye on Roger Schmidt’s squad selection for an idea of how his team is shaping up.

Gyökeres-Paulinho partnership on fire

Sporting will want to continue their perfect start to the season, but Famalicão, who upset Braga in Jornada 1 await, and could be a potential obstacle. But the newfound strike partnership of Gyökeres and Paulinho has already hit 5 goals in 2 games and Sporting will hope for more from that pairing to fire them to victory.

It is worth remembering that Braga will not play in Jornada 3 as their game against Moreirense has been postponed in order to allow them to prepare for a vital Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos. A welcome move from the Liga Portugal.

Casa Pia test for leaders Boavista

After two wins and 7 goals, Boavista have made themselves the team to watch in the early part of this season. A surprise win against Benfica was followed up by a dominant 4-1 win over Portimonense. If they can continue their form in Jornada 3 it will be a truly remarkable start to the season for a team under the shadow of financial difficulties and a transfer embargo.

They play Casa Pia who also comfortably beat Portimonense but couldn’t get a result against Sporting despite a fine goal from Clayton and a tenacious display. Indeed, Sporting had a goal validated which was retrospectively deemed to have been offside after the game had finished, and Filipe Martins appears to have once again created a team that will give any side in the division a tough game.

Arouca target struggling Portimonense to cure European hangover

Lastly it is worth looking out for Arouca vs Portimonense. Arouca were unfortunate to crash out of the Europa Conference league against Brann, but their league form has been impressive thanks in no small part to a burgeoning strike partnership between Spanish forwards Rafa Mújica and Cristo González who have 7 goals between them in all competitions this season.

Portimonense are the season’s early whipping boys having conceded 7 goals in two games against Casa Pia and Boavista. They look like a team in real trouble with an alarming lack of quality on the field. Unless you’re a Portimonense fan I recommend tuning in for what is sure to be a game full of goals.

Five players to keep an eye on this weekend:

João Marques (Estoril): Estoril could have a new star on the books in the form of 21-year-old João Marques. Marques has two goals and one assist to his name in four games in all competitions this season in what could be a breakout season for the young attacking midfielder who played for Vitória Setúbal before joining the Estorilistas.

Tiago Morais (Boavista): At just 19 years of age Tiago Morais looks like one of the hottest youngsters in the league after the first two games. Boavista have lost a lot of firepower over the summer with the departures of Kenji Gorre and Ricardo Mangas but Morais’s performances so far suggest they might have an even better option. Not afraid to attack defenders, his really well-taken goal against Portimonense further marked him out as one to keep an eye on this year.

Maxime Dominguez (Gil Vicente): The Swiss midfielder from Poland is the only signing Gil Vicente made this summer over the age of 23. He’s shown real quality on the right filling in for star man Murilo (who could be on his way out). He’ll need to continue his impressive start as Gil Vicente have just signed Félix Correira from Juventus who did so well for Marítimo last year and will be vying for a starting spot.

Gaizka Larrazabal (Casa Pia): Filipe Martins is one of the hottest managers in the league with a distinct style and formation. He relies heavily on wingbacks to get up and down the pitch. Leonardo Lelo was the breakout star last year on the left-hand side but they may have found an adequate counterpart in Larrazabal to play on the right. The Spanish full-back has all the attributes needed to excel in Martins’ system.

Samuel Essende (Vizela): With two goals in two games Samuel Essende looks to have quickly adapted to Portugal. Having spent the last two seasons in France’s second division, he has an opportunity with Vizela to have his best season in front of goal.

by Albert and Barney Carter-Phillips (@LongBallFutebol)