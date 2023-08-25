João Moutinho signs for Braga

25 August 2023

Braga have pulled off a big surprise in the closing week of the transfer market by signing former Portugal international João Moutinho on a one-year contract.

Moutinho, who has 146 caps for his country, was expected to return to FC Porto, but Moutinho’s picture is all over the Portuguese press today alongside Braga president António Salvador and not Porto president Pinto da Costa.

Moutinho returns to Portugal for possibly his final contract as a player having represented Sporting, Porto, Monaco and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Glorious career

At club level he has won three Portuguese league championships, three Portuguese Cups, the Europa League and the French Championship.

For the Seleção Moutinho won Euro 2016 (providing the assist for Eder’s famous winning goal in the final against France) and the Nations League in 2019.

Moutinho’s immediate goal will be to try and help Braga secure Champions League football. The Guerreiros won the first leg of the playoff against Panathinaikos 2-1 earlier this week and will attempt to finish the job in Athens on Tuesday.

by Tom Kundert