Ten of Sporting’s biggest sales

21 September 2023

Not many clubs in Europe have a stronger academy than Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Throw in an astute scouting operation, and the ingredients are there explaining why the Lisbon Lions manage to successfully combine productive work in the transfer market with maintaining a competitive and strong squad.

PortuGOAL looks back at ten of Sporting’s most notable sales.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, £12.24 million)

Although far from Sporting’s most profitable transfer, we have to begin with the academy’s most famous alumnus. During his first spell at Old Trafford, Ronaldo made 291 appearances in all competitions and scored 118 goals. The Portuguese won the Premier League three times, won the Champions League and was awarded the Ballon d’Or. After that, he moved to Real Madrid already a superstar and one of the best players of all time.

Nani (Manchester United, £21 million)

There is a saying that you never enter the same river twice. You could say that about Nani’s move to Manchester United. After Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid, United fans, along with Alex Ferguson, saw Nani as a replacement.

Although Nani’s time at Manchester United was quite decent, at times brilliant, inevitable comparisons with Ronaldo have tended to leave a perception that his contributions to the Red Devils were disappointing. In 226 games, the Portuguese scored 40 goals and provided 43 assists. The problem with Nani was that so much more was expected of him and many saw him as the new Ronaldo.

Gelson Martins (Atletico Madrid, £19 million)

Before Sporting returned to the top of Portuguese football, there was a strong knock on the door, and Gelson Martins was one of the main people responsible. After 92 games and 18 goals, the player moved abroad and signed with Atletico Madrid. The change occurred after the incident in which Sporting fans invaded the training centre and attacked players and staff. The player unilaterally terminated his contract, which was taken advantage of by Atletico. Sporting later demanded the player’s release clause of 100 million euros. However, the parties found a compromise.

Adrien Silva (Leicester, £22 million)

After their phenomenal 2015/16 triumph in the Premier League, Leicester planned to establish themselves as one of the best English teams. Therefore, the Foxes wanted proven-quality reinforcements. Interest fell on Adrien Silva, who had just won the 2016 European Championship with Portugal, to strengthen the midfield. The player was keen to make the move, but his documents arrived at FIFA 14 seconds after the transfer window closed and he was unable to play for Leicester until January 2018. It was a terrible start and his career in England never got going.

Islam Slimani (Leicester, £28m)

Adrien Silva was not the first Sporting player signed by Leicester. Islam Slimani joined Leicester following their title-winning season and should have provided worthy competition to the team’s leading goalscorer, Jamie Vardy. However, he failed to adapt properly to the Premier League. He played 36 matches, scored 8 goals and returned to the capital of Portugal, where he continued playing with the “green and white” shirt.

João Mário (Inter, £34 million)

João Mário was an essential part of Sporting’s brilliant 2015/16 season and was one of the brightest young talents in the Portuguese team that won Euro 2016. Nevertheless, the cultured midfielder did not live up to expectations and the money invested in him at Inter Milan. He later fell out with head coach Luciano Spalletti for complaints about receiving little playing time. Inter decided not to persist with the player, loaning him out and eventually selling him.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, £67.6 million)

Manchester United needed inspiration and a new leader in January 2020. The Red Devils decided to turn to Sporting again. Why not? If it worked with Ronaldo and partly with Nani…

Fernandes made an instant impact at Manchester United, exceeding expectations, and this season was made captain of the team. Interestingly, Paul Scholes opined that the Portuguese national team is becoming a problem for Manchester United, insinuating that the player does not appear to be in top form after joining the national team. United continue to struggle to recapture the glory days of Alex Ferguson, but it can be said with certainty that without this player the team would be much worse off now.

João Palhinha (Fulham, £17 million)

Palhinha was a key player in Sporting’s midfield, helping the club win their first championship title in almost two decades in 2020/21 with his defensive skills and physical presence, before moving to newly promoted Fulham in 2022. At Fulham he has been a roaring success, establishing himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and seemingly earning himself a move to European giants Bayern Munich, only for the transfer to fall through at the last moment.

Pedro Porro (Tottenham, £39.5 million)

Spanish right-back Pedro Porro impressed during his three seasons at Sporting, the first two on loan from Manchester City. His attacking flair from fullback (12 goals and 20 assists for the Lions) caught the eye of Tottenham Hotspur, who signed him in 2023 to strengthen their defence. Competing with Emerson Royal for a place in the starting eleven, Porro seems to have now won that battle and is enjoying a fine season.

Manuel Ugarte (PSG, £51.1 million)

Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte joined Sporting from Famalicão in 2021, benefiting from João Palhinha’s departure to became an undisputed starter in central midfield. An obvious from the moment he made his Sporting debut, he improved immensely under the guidance of highly rated coach Rúben Amorim. His intelligent passing and ball-winning ability convinced PSG to sign him for a huge fee. Ugarte is seen as one of Uruguay’s foremost rising talents.