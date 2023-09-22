Late turnaround gets Sporting off to winning start in Europa League in Austria

22 September 2023

Sturm Graz 1-2 Sporting

Sporting began their European campaign with a comeback win against Sturm Graz, thus obtaining a first victory in Austria in the club’s history, at the seventh attempt.

A much-changed Sporting fell behind in the second half when Willian Boving scored to send the home fans wild, but late goals from Viktor Gyökeres and Ousmane Diomande earned the Portuguese team all three points.

Rotation

Sporting coach Rúben Amorim made five changes in relation to the weekend victory over Moreirense, dropping Ricardo Esgaio, Nuno Santos, Morita, Marcus Edwards and Pote to the bench, replaced respectively by Geny Catamo, Matheus Reis, Daniel Bragança, Francisco Trincão and Paulinho.

Roared on by a vociferous crowd, the hosts almost took an early lead, loose marking allowing the lively Otari Kiteishvili to head towards goal from close in forcing Antonio Adán into a sharp diving save. Soon afterwards a dangerous low cross zipped across the Sporting box, with Coates’ interception nearly resulting in an own goal.

Sporting gradually began to dominate possession but were moving the ball too slowly and unable to find any penetration. The visitors persisted in feeding the quick-footed Catamo on the right but he got little joy out of his markers, and when the Lions hit it long Gyökeres was getting some rough treatment and unable to connect with his teammates.

Despite showing plenty of energy and aggression, the Austrians were also unable to fashion chances and it was no surprise when the half-time whistle went with the game still goalless.

Scherpen shines

Sporting started the second half in more positive fashion. Catamo skipped past two defenders and shot over the bar, and a minute later the right-back sent over a peach of a cross that Trincão met on the run, his header bringing a fantastic diving save out of Scherpen.

In the 58th minute Sturm Graz took the lead. Kiteishvili was left with far too much space, the pacey and skilful Georgian driving forward and hitting a 25-yard shot against the post, with Boving latching onto the rebound to beat Adán with a firm left-foot shot.

Sporting almost hit straight back, Paulinho turning well and striking a fierce shot that Scherpen tipped over the bar, with Coates heading the resulting corner over.

Substitutes to the rescue

In the 62nd minute Amorim brought on Nuno Santos for Matheus Reis and Pedro Gonçalves for Trincão, and the change almost brought immediate dividends.

Santos swung over an inviting cross that Coates cushioned for Paulinho, the striker’s close-range effort brilliantly saved by Scherpen, who also showed cat-like reflexes to block Gonçalo Inácio’s follow-up header.

Substitute Pote was the architect of Sporting’s equaliser in the 76th minute, audaciously flicking the ball over his marker and volleying towards goal. Goalkeeper Scherpen, who had been so impressive up to then, could only parry the ball weakly in front of goal where the lurking Gyökeres slid in to poke the ball into the net.

Amorim had been about to make a triple substitution, and went ahead with the changes bringing on Iván Fresneda, Hidemasa Morita and Marcus Edwards for Catamo, Bragança and Hjulmand.

On 84 minutes Sporting took the lead as centre-back Ousmane Diomande scored for the second match running. This was no usual centre-back goal, though, the 19-year-old showing skilful feet to take two defenders out of the equation at the top of the box and rifle a low shot into the net. The Ivory Coast international was again faultless at the back and is rapidly building a reputation as the next big thing at Sporting.

Sporting had a scare in the final minutes when Tomi Horvat hit a tremendous long-range effort that whistled fractionally over the bar. The three points travel back to Portugal.

Analysis

Roger Schmidt at Sporting’s Lisbon rivals Benfica has attracted criticism for his reluctance to rotate his team. Amorim adopted a very different approach tonight, changing half the side from the previous game.

There are positives to this strategy, not least in motivational terms for the entire squad, but it is always a risk and Sporting were disjointed for most of the match, failing to gel as a team.

Daniel Bragança and Francisco Trincão in particular did little to stake their claim for a place in the starting lineup, and with Marcus Edwards also struggling for form, Sporting are over-reliant on their wing-backs to provide danger from the flanks.

Nevertheless, it is now 5 wins and one draw from their opening 6 matches in all competitions, with several players impressing on a weekly basis, notably Diomande, Morita and Gyökeres.

While Sporting’s attacking gameplan is not yet fully calibrated, the defence is looking far more solid than last season, aided by Hjulmand’s tidy presence in front of the centre-backs and Adán’s return to form.

In short, Amorim will be happy with how Sporting have started the season but will also be acutely aware there is much of room for improvement.

By Tom Kundert