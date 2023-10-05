Primeira Liga Jornada 8 preview: Respite for the Big Three?

It’s incredible to think that we’ve only had seven matches so far this season, given everything that has happened in that time. Amazing games, controversies, managerial sackings, wonderful goals, the list goes on.

Last week was packed full of goals, drama, and controversy, not only in the Clássico. With 8 red cards and an average of 4 goals per game, as well as leading to another managerial departure, the Jornada 7 was one of the most intense of the season so far. This weekend we’ll do it all over again.

Big Three big favourites on paper

After a chaotic week which saw not only the first clássico of the season between Benfica and Porto, an uncomfortable game for Sporting against Farense, and the return of European football, the big three clubs will look forward to an opportunity to catch their breath in a series of easier-looking games in the league this weekend.

Estoril v Benfica

Benfica make the short journey across town to play Estoril. It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Canaries who have replaced Álvaro Pacheco with Vasco Seabra in the dugout. Seabra almost got off to the dream start in his first game at the club, racing into a 2-0 lead away at Vitória, before a controversial red card and penalty helped the Guimarães club to a second-half comeback, taking all the points in a 3-2 win. For Estoril and Seabra, Benfica coming to town is the last thing they need for a team that desperately needs to build some momentum. For Benfica, Estoril has been a happy hunting ground, winning 5-1 in this fixture last season.

Sporting v Arouca

Sporting have been playing some wonderful football this season, but needed a late penalty to get a dramatic 3-2 win over 10-man Farense last weekend. They’re back at home against an Arouca side who are in a really poor vein of form. Arouca’s fortunes have taken a turn for the worst, not winning a league game since they were knocked out of the Europa Conference league back in August, and not scoring in any of their last three league games. Although their last Primeira Liga point was an impressive draw away against Porto at the Dragão, they’ve struggled since then and Sporting will be hoping to capitalise and get another win to keep them top of the table.

Porto v Portimonense

Porto played arguably their best half hour of league football all season in the opening minutes of the Clássico against Benfica, but a red card to Fábio Cardoso derailed the game and meant they left Lisbon with nothing to show for themselves. They have a home against Portimonense to try and get things back on track, a game which a few weeks ago would’ve been their easiest game of the season, but Portimonense have won two of their last three games, and have found a goalscoring talisman in captain Carlinhos. Before that Portimonense scored two against Benfica, but it wasn’t enough to get a result. Porto will hope they still have too much in the tank for the improving Algarve side.

Friday night goal-fest?

Moreirense are a team well worth keeping an eye on. When they were relegated from the Primeira Liga a few seasons ago, they had a reputation of being an uninspiring side playing football that was hard to watch. Under new manager Rui Borges they have been reinvented as a dynamic, attacking side, and have played some wonderful football this season - including beating Rio Ave 4-0 away from home last weekend. They’re at home to Boavista who themselves have scored the joint most goals in the league this season (17). Whatever happens in this game, the scoreline is unlikely to be a low one.

Tough assignment for new Vitória boss Pacheco

Famalicão have gone a little under the radar this season but sit in a very comfortable 7th position in the table having only lost one game all season against Sporting. They host Vitória who are on to their 3rd manager of the season, having sacked Brazilian Paulo Turra after 6 games, and replacing him with Álvaro Pacheco who only just left his role at Estoril. Vitória have looked very weak defensively since the departures of Andre Amaro and Ibrahima Bamba, and the injury to Mikel Villanueva, so bringing in the manager who left Estoril as the team with the 2nd most goals conceded in the league might not seem like the logical decision, but Pacheco’s signature brand of attacking football is sure to light up the Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques.

Five players to keep an eye on this weekend

João Camacho (Moreirense): The 29 year old Portuguese winger is having a wonderful start to the season. Most known for his time at CD Nacional, Camacho has already scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists for Moreirense in the Primeira Liga, having only contributed 4 of each in the entirety of the last season in the Segunda Liga. A key part of an exciting Moreirense team.

Depú (Gil Vicente): Gil Vicente are another team going a little under the radar this season. Angolan striker Depú hasn’t attracted the same headlines as the likes of Viktor Gyökeres or Róbert Boženík, but the 23-year-old has scored in his last 3 games including against Porto and in is a rich vein of form.

Héctor Hernández (GD Chaves): The impact of new manager Moreno at Chaves has been instantaneous, overseeing Chaves’ first point and first win of the season in his first two games in charge. In those two games Héctor Hernández has scored twice and assisted a further goal. The Spanish striker has stepped up when his team need it most, and will be an important figure against Gil Vicente.

Léo Jabá (Estrela Amadora): Another Brazilian forward who joined the league this season, Léo Jabá has only scored once this season but a goal and assist against Chaves a couple of weeks ago got his season up and running. Estrela have lacked a cutting edge in front of goal and will need a spark from somewhere against a resilient Casa Pia defence this weekend.

Otávio (Famalicão): The Brazilian central defender signed from Flamengo in January has been a revelation this season. Starting every game for Famalicão, Otávio has made a name for himself as one of the best defenders in the league with some eye-catching performances. Vitória will come flying out of the traps against Famalicão this weekend under new manager Pacheco, and Otávio will be tested from the off.

