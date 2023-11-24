Ten days of chaos for Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa

24 November 2023

It’s been a bizarre ten days for FC Porto, particularly so for Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa.

The longest serving president in world football has witnessed a split amongst members which culminated in violence at a hastily held General Assembly.

André Villas-Boas, a former manager who has been contemplating challenging his former boss for the presidency, has been the target of intimidation and violence.

Porto then posted a €47.63m loss for the 2022/23 season, whilst simultaneously approving a new remuneration policy for management and supervisory bodies.

Portugoal's Matthew Marshall takes a look at recent events to try and make some sense of the chaos that has unfolded at the Estádio do Dragão.

Monday 13 November

An Extraordinary General Assembly was scheduled to be held at 9pm in the 400 capacity Estádio do Dragão auditorium. New statutes were set to be voted on which required a majority of 75% of the members present for approval. Those statutes included:

Presidential elections be moved from April to June

Extending the time needed for a partner to run for president, from ten to 15 years.

The adoption of electronic and postal voting instead of members voting in person at the club's stadium or pavilion.

Attempting to resolve conflicts of interest in business involving members of the governing bodies and the club by adding an addendum: "unless the deal is in the clear interest of the club".

Members being able to vote after two uninterrupted years as a member.

More than 4000 Porto members were reported to want to participate at the Estádio do Dragão auditorium, so the meeting was postponed to 10.30pm at the 2000 capacity Dragão Arena. The meeting apparently began at 11:40pm with thousands of members still attempting to register to enter.

The meeting didn’t last long with violence occurring in the stands, reported to be due to a division between members that are part of the Super Dragões and those that are not.

Nuno Lobo, a presidential candidate beaten by Pinto da Costa in the 2020 election, in a note sent to newsrooms said: "We are all Porto. It wasn't a happy night, it's true. We regret what happened, but the responsibility lies with whoever organizes the GA, as has happened in other clubs. As partners, we reserve the right not to agree with two or three articles that seem illegal in any commercial company. We will accept disagreement at the appropriate location".

André Villas-Boas, a former manager who guided the Dragons to the 2010-11 Primeira Liga, Taça de Portugal and Europa League titles, had been considering running for president and reacted on social media, saying: "One of the darkest days in the history of FC Porto. Shameless, unscrupulous, without any respect for the members of this great club. FC Porto needs to find its principles, values and foundations. What happened today can never happen again".

"Regrettably, the lack of organization of a GA is noted. I want to thank all the members present here, who feel FC Porto in a very intense way, were present and expected another organization. I ask the president of MAG (José Lourenço Pinto) to reconsider holding this GA and to reschedule it for an appropriate place and time, so that all members can vote freely".

Tuesday 14 November

FC Porto announced that the General Assembly would resume on November 20th, at 9pm, at the Dragão Arena pavilion.

A public petition was created to remove Fernando Madureira, leader of the Super Dragões, from membership at Porto due to "inappropriate conduct", "damage to the club's image" and "disrespect towards other members".

The petition was dropped less than 24 hours later.

Journalist Miguel Sousa Tavares, in his column for Record, stated: "Now, it's up to Pinto da Costa, no matter how hard it is, to understand the signs of the times and get out while he can, or turn the coming elections into a police case and throw FC Porto into a civil war between good people and people unfrequent. Do us, Porto fans, and yourself, a favor: leave. Now".

Cecília Pedroto, widow of José Maria Pedroto who played for the club and managed the Dragons to two Primeira Liga titles and three Taça de Portugal titles, took to social media to say: "We celebrate 50 years of democracy in a scenario where FC Porto is a dictatorship. What happened yesterday was our Club's darkest day. Investigate the scenes of beatings, violence and members fleeing in fear of attacks".

Wednesday 15 November

It was reported that the rescheduled General Assembly may not be held, which was as good as saying it would not be held.

Thursday 16 November

Porto celebrate a landmark day, the 20 year anniversary of the inauguration of Estádio do Dragão.

Friday 17 November

The president of Sporting Clube de Portugal, Frederico Varandas, said: "I saw what everyone else saw. I saw what the figures from the FC Porto universe said. I note that, after 40 years, they woke up to life. Who they have at home and who they have been deifying for decades.

The club is hostage to a praetorian guard, but I think we need to have the courage to say that this praetorian guard is not the real problem, but rather the one who fed them and gave them power for decades".

Saturday 18 November

President of the Board of the General Assembly, José Lourenço Pinto, announced the cancellation of the meeting set for November 20th.

Part of the statement released said: "I cancel the continuation of the Extraordinary General Assembly previously scheduled for the 20th of this month… due to a clear lack of purpose".

Tuesday 21 November

Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa gave an interview to SIC in which he appeared to criticise the filming of the violence in the GA more than the violence itself: "It disgusted me to see partners against partners and then to see partners who, faced with an internal problem of ours, broadcast it on television, making it a victory.

I don't understand who won that night. FC Porto lost. It was a bad night for everyone at FC Porto. Now, if there is a bad night in our house, we must criticize and blame it. It is not about making it public so that our enemies can make it a national flag".

Pinto da Costa also touched on the future of Sérgio Conceição, saying: "Do you think that a coach at a club is going to renew his contract without knowing who he's going to work with?"

He discussed his relationship with Fernando Madureira: "It doesn't worry me at all, because I'm friends with who I am, I know who I count on. I don't have a special friendship with Fernando Madureira, he's not my everyday partner. I have a good relationship, I admire him, because if graduated, took his course."

Wednesday 22 November

André Villas-Boas, who had been target of vandalism three weeks prior, reacted on social media after acts of violence that took place near his residence. "Today, at around 00:48, my residence was the target of acts of violence and vandalism. Firecrackers were thrown, which alerted me, one of my collaborators and some neighbors. The PSP was called to the scene and the necessary participation of the incident.

"Later, at 4:30 am, in the same location, my employee was violently attacked by unknown people and saw some property stolen from him, including his vehicle. Having received medical assistance at the scene, he is still being observed in a hospital unit and receiving the necessary medical care to treat his injuries".

Former goalkeeper Iker Casillas left a comment on Villas-Boas' post, saying: "Big hug, André Villas-Boas. It can't be! Stop the violence".

Fernando Madureira highlights his support for Pinto da Costa in an Instagram post with a picture of the two, saying: "God gives the greatest battles to the bravest warriors! To overthrow the king they have to go over us! Super Dragões. Against everything, against everyone and against fools!".

FC Porto SAD shareholders approved the company's report and accounts, with a negative net result of €47.63m for the 2022/23 season. They also approved "the declaration on the remuneration policy of the Company's management and supervisory bodies".

That followed a previous comment from André Villas-Boas where he stated: "I am shocked by the frivolous, good-natured and cavalier way in which accounts for 50 million losses are presented".

O relatório e contas da SAD do FC Porto relativo à época de 2022/23 foi aprovado, esta tarde, em Assembleia Geral Ordinária, realizada no Estádio do Dragão. pic.twitter.com/cIL3xJskXm — +FC Porto (@maisFCPorto) November 23, 2023

Thursday 23 November

Sérgio Conceição, in previewing the Taça de Portugal clash against Montalegre, said: "We look at what’s going on around us. As an employee of FC Porto, I have to focus on the team.

My role is a football coach. I have to prepare the team in the best way possible, but also looking at these events that have been part of our club and that have left me absolutely sad. Obviously, I repudiate any type of violence. As a member Porto for 27 years, what I heard at the AG makes me sad and is reprehensible.

I think the partners want victories and titles, but they don't want to see certain situations that happened, unfortunately. We are from a region that is very passionate about our club and dedicated to the cause. We are not what we saw in the very recent past".

What does that all mean?

The incidents listed above can be interpreted in a number of ways, but it largely boils down to an interpretation of Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa.

There are people that support Pinto da Costa and believe that what he has done for the club means he should remain as president for as long as he sees fit.

There are other people that appreciate his legacy, but now see him as a relic from a bygone era and one of the main reasons why the club is in financial distress.

There is no doubt that he transformed Porto into a powerful force in football. They had won four titles in 44 years before he became president in 1982.

During his reign which is the longest in world football, the Dragons have won 23 Primeira Liga titles, 13 Taças de Portugal, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

But as we all know, everything must come to an end and anyone who watched his interview on SIC can make their own conclusions about the validity of his comments. The media landscape has changed a lot since 1982, and what used to work in relation to controlling the narrative may no longer be effective.

Anyone who knows the details of the Apito Dourado corruption scandal and more recent accusations can make their own conclusions about the things that are likely to have occurred behind the scenes at Estádio do Dragão.

The main questions that should be considered are:

Why was the General Assembly scheduled to be held at a venue with a 400 capacity?

Why is André Villas-Boas a target?

Who is responsible for intimidating André Villas-Boas?

Who and/or what is responsible for Porto's poor financial situation?

We often see chaos at boardroom level trickle down and negatively affect performances on the pitch.

With Porto's performances falling below expectations this season, the club at risk of exiting the Champions League in the group stage and Mehdi Taremi out of sorts and on the verge of leaving on a free transfer, it's going to be an interesting month on and off the pitch.