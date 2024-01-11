Benfica beat Braga in 5-goal thriller to progress to Portuguese Cup quarter-finals

11 January 2024

The standout tie of the fourth round the Portuguese Cup lived up to expectations as Benfica and Braga served up a hugely entertaining affair at the Estádio da Luz tonight.

In front of over 56,000 fans, it was the hosts who came out on top 3-2 in a game that was embellished by superb goals throughout.

Watch the five excellent strikes and extended highlights of the ding-dong match in Lisbon.

Minute 7: Benfica 0-1 Braga

Braga work a clever short corner routine with Borja’s low delivery deliciously cushioned by João Moutinho (playing his 1000th career match) into the path of Rodrigo Salazar, the Uruguayan lashing a fierce low shot into the net, aided by a big deflection of João Mário.

Minute 42: Benfica 1-1 Braga

João Neves, who put in another outstanding display, was at the root of the goal, using his typical tenacity and sound technique to win the ball in his defensive third and slip a pass to Orkun Kökçü, the Turk in turn releasing Rafa Silva with a perfect through ball. There was no way the Braga defenders were catching the lightning fast forward, who finished confidently into the corner of the net.

Minute 44: Benfica 2-1 Braga

In two minutes the match is turned on its head. This goal is all about the rejuvenated Brazilian Arthur Cabral, who showed lovely skill to turn Braga centre-back Serdar Saatci and fire a firm low shot into the net from a tight angle, although Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek will be disappointed he did not keep it out as it went through his legs.

Minute 48: Benfica 2-2 Braga

The goal of the night. A corner for Braga is headed out of the box by Nicolás Otamendi where Salazar keeps his eye on the ball and unleashes a stupendous thunderbolt of a shot that arrows into the net via the underside of the bar giving Trubin – or any goalkeeper in the world – absolutely no chance of saving it.

Minute 70: Benfica 3-2 Braga

António Silva plays a diagonal pass to Cabral, the Brazilian showing great awareness and delightful technique to backheel a sumptuous assist into the path of Fredrik Aursnes, who produces an unerring low finish across Hornicek for the winning goal.

Benfica 3-2 Braga full highlights

Portuguese Cup round-of-16 results

Estoril 0-4 FC Porto (09/01/24)

Sporting 4-0 Tondela (09/01/24)

Benfica 3-2 Braga (10/01/24)

Gil Vicente 3-1 Amarante (10/01/24)

Marítimo 0-3 União de Leiria (10/01/24)

Vizela 1-0 Arouca (10/01/24)

Santa Clara v Nacional da Madeira (11/01/24)

Vitória v Penafiel (11/01/24)

By Tom Kundert