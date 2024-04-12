Primeira Liga Jornada 29 preview: Sporting look to kick clear at the top; race for third place hots up; relegation six-pointer

As the excitement of Sporting’s win over Benfica last weekend begins to settle, there’s no break in the Primeira Liga drama as Sporting play their game in hand against Famalicão in midweek and have the opportunity to go at least seven points clear at the top of the table.

There’s also a huge game in the fight for survival as 17th-placed Vizela take on 18th-placed Chaves in a must-win game for both teams.

Sporting’s northern double-header

Sporting’s two league games this week pose something of a challenge playing two away games in five days, but it is also a massive opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points, if they beat both Gil Vicente and Famalicão. On paper, Sporting should win both of these games. First up the Lions play Gil Vicente on Friday evening. The Barcelos side, standing 14th in the league table, have just parted ways with manager Vitor Campelos who oversaw something of a lacklustre season so far, going on a terrible run of multiple losses on the road, and failing to trouble the top half of the table. Gil are now precariously hanging just two points above the relegation playoff spot. Sporting might have been wary of being on the wrong end of a new manager bounce, but as of yet their new manager hasn’t been named. Recent Tondela manager Tozé Marreco is expected to be appointed, although not in time to oversee this game.

Jump forward to Tuesday night and Sporting travel to Famalicão to play the game they were meant to play in Jornada 20, but which was postponed due to lack of policing available at the game. Undoubtedly Sporting would’ve preferred to play Famalicão then, when they were struggling under João Pedro Sousa, rather than now under new manager Armando Evangelista (who took Arouca to the Europa Conference League last season). Whilst it’s too early to see the signs of huge improvement under their new coach, the team certainly looks more competent and positive than earlier in the season. Amorim will have to judge squad selection and rotation well to keep his team fresh for both these games, but the fact remains that Sporting find themselves with a fully fit, in-form squad at the perfect time of the season. A big weekend where can make a huge stride towards the title.

Benfica host Moreirense

Benfica will be licking their wounds after all but dropping out of the title race with that 2-1 loss to Sporting in the Lisbon derby last weekend, but a positive result in Europe against Marseille will be a welcome confidence boost, and a home game against Moreirense in the league a good opportunity to get a win under their belt. Moreirense haven’t been the easiest of opponents for big sides in the league this season however, frustrating Benfica in the reverse fixture back in December with a 0-0 draw. They are solid defensively, if a little unspectacular going forward, but certainly if Benfica are going to win this game they will be made to work hard, and could have to be patient if they’re made to wait for their opportunities. Benfica captain Nicolás Otamendi and Fredrik Aursnes are suspended for the game.

Porto look to bounce back

Porto suffered consecutive losses in the league for the first time in a while at the hands of first Estoril, and then a very impressive Vitória side last weekend. After a positive period in the league where they put together a number of good results spearheaded by a youthful attack featuring Evanilson and Francisco Conceição, they’re in danger of lapsing into a period of instability the likes of which we have seen on a recurring basis under Sérgio Conceição in recent seasons.

The Dragons face Famalicão at home but will be without their captain Pepe after a controversial red card in that game against Vitória where Pepe was sent off for using “offensive, insulting and rude language” towards the referee. They badly need a win to stave off the risk of dropping further down the table with Braga and Vitória close behind, but more importantly they need to regain a sense of calm and composure on the field to allow them to put on their best performance.

Estoril v Braga

Braga looked lost in their 3-0 loss to Arouca last week, allowing manager Artur Jorge to leave for Botafogo in Brazil without an immediate replacement lined up now seemingly not the best decision the club could’ve made. The decision looks increasingly bizarre given that a win in that game would have moved Braga into 3rd place in the league, showing there is still plenty to fight for with six games to play, with 5th-placed Vitória also in the mix as they are now on equal points with their Minho rivals. To finish fifth after all the investment made in the squad ahead of a campaign featuring Champions League football would be unacceptable for Braga, but a trip to Estoril, who have won two and drawn one of their last three games without conceding a single goal, will be a stern test.

Vitória v Farense

The team breathing down their neck in fifth, Vitória, are flying high after five straight wins in the league culminating in that 2-1 win over Porto at the Estádio do Dragão. Álvaro Pacheco’s team are at home to Farense and will want to continue their good form and put as much pressure on Porto and Braga as possible.

Authentic six-pointer at the bottom

Finally then a look at the other end of the Primeira Liga table, as Vizela and Chaves face off in a game which could have huge significance in the relegation battle. Vizela and Chaves sit 17th and 18th in the table respectively. Vizela are 6 points from automatic safety, and Chaves 8 points. Both these clubs suffered heartbreaking losses at the weekend with late goals condemning them to defeats having previously either led or tied their games.

Whilst many are saying that it could already be too big of a mountain to climb for either of these clubs to survive, Vizela still have a chance especially if they can win against Chaves, and hope that Portimonense and Estrela lose. Chaves look in a particularly bad place, not only losing far too many games but also looking psychologically defeated on the field. Vizela at least look to have some fight remaining in them, and some players of undeniable quality in their team. Vizela go into this game as slight favourites on current form, but both teams will know this could be one of their last opportunities to turn their season around and survive the drop.

Three players to keep an eye on this weekend

Daniel Bragança (Sporting): Sporting have had a number of players take centre stage at different times this season, from striker Victor Gyökeres to midfielder Morten Hjulmand, but someone who has played his part when asked is youth academy product Daniel Bragança. At 24 years old, Daniel Bragança is no longer one of the young players, and has captained Sporting when called upon this year, but still not made himself an automatic starter for Amorim. He will be given an opportunity this weekend with Sporting playing twice in quick succession and I expect him to make his mark on any game he plays.

Kaio César (Vitória): Whilst Jota Silva is the star for Vitória at the moment, a number of players around him have made their success possible with good performances, and one of the players making a name of himself recently is Brazilian striker Kaio César, on loan from Curitiba. Just 20 years old, he’s come into a Vitória side that lost striker André Silva in the winter transfer window, and has shown real promise at such a young age, with some moments of great skill and composure. He started his first game against Porto and looked very promising, and will want to kick on now with some goals and assists to his name.

Jason Lokilo (Vizela): Not for the first time this season we’re choosing a Vizela player who has shown promise despite Vizela’s poor form. Jason Lokilo is a Belgian winger on loan from English Championship side Hull City. He provided some real spark down the right-hand side for Vizela against Famalicão despite his side falling to a disappointing defeat. Alongside Samuel Essende, Sava Petrov, Samu, Domingos Quina, and a number of players with undoubted talent in the Vizela squad, he’ll need to be at his best to get a vital win for Vizela against Chaves.

by Albert Carter-Phillips (@LongBallFutebol)