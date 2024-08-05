Featured

Renato Sanches rejoins Benfica: “The club I love”

05 August 2024

Eight years after leaving Benfica as a teenager, Renato Sanches has officially rejoined the Portuguese club on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Sanches, who left the Eagles for Bayern Munich as a newly-crowned European champion with Portugal in 2016, arrives back at Estádio da Luz as part of the move which saw João Neves depart in the other direction to the French champions.

"Formed at Sport Lisboa e Benfica, midfielder Renato Sanches, 26, returns home to wear the Eagles' jersey again and strengthen the professional football team in the 2024/25 season, on loan from French club PSG. The agreement includes a purchase option", read a club statement on Monday afternoon.

Sanches has spent much of the last eight seasons struggling to fulfil his potential as one of Europe’s most talented midfielders. His stay at Bayern lasted three years, after which he joined Ligue 1 side Lille for a club record €20m and began to show great promise in France. However, a move to PSG in 2022 has not worked out for Sanches, who spent time on loan with Roma last term.

"For me, this is a very satisfying moment,” Sanches said after his unveiling. “After eight years, it's a bit emotional to talk about it, because it's a home I've always loved and always thought about returning one day. It's the club I love, it's always difficult not to think about returning. It's a place where you feel good. Of the clubs I've been to, Benfica, in terms of greatness, is bigger than all the others.

"I think everyone already knows what I can add to a team. I'm here to help, to give my best, to make the team stronger and win what we have to win this year.

"What I can promise is what I have always done for Benfica, every time I wore this shirt. Dedication and hard work, because I was trained here, I was raised here with this motto of work, so I think that will never be lacking.

"Benfica never changes, the mystique of Benfica is always the same. What I hope to find is the Benfica of always, the winning and victorious Benfica.”

By @SeanGillen9