Braga held to a 0-0 draw against Servette in the Europa League qualifiers

08 August 2024

Braga’s Europa League hopes took a blow at the Quarry after a 0-0 draw against Servette in the third qualifying round first leg.

The Swiss side saw an early goal ruled out for offside before Matheus produced a fine save to deny Alexis Antunes.

Enzo Crivelli volleyed wide and Miroslav Stevanovic couldn’t connect cleanly as Braga limped off the pitch at half-time.

The Warriors improved in the second half but couldn’t beat Jérémy Frick, the goalkeeper doing well to deny Rodrigo Zalazar and Amine El Ouazzani.

Daniel Sousa’s side turn their attention to the Primeira Liga where they host Estrela da Amadora on Sunday.

Servette in control

Braga avoided an early scare when Timothé Cognat put the ball in the back of the net, the goal ruled out after Enzo Crivelli was ruled offside in the build up.

Alexis Antunes then went close, his fierce shot destined for the top corner before Matheus produced a sharp save. The attacking midfielder had two more opportunities, shooting straight at the Brazilian goalkeeper and unable to connect cleanly on Bradley Mazikou’s cross.

Servette went close again when Antunes produced a great pass to provide a chance for Crivelli, his volley sailing narrowly wide of the post.

The first half ended with Keigo Tsunemoto’s cross falling to Miroslav Stevanovic, the winger firing well wide as the Braga supporters voiced their displeasure at half-time.

Braga bounce back

Daniel Sousa’s side responded after the break, Bruma’s excellent pass to Roberto Fernández thwarted by Jérémy Frick who came off his line to smother the danger.

Roger Fernandes cut inside and missed the top corner but Braga were unable to maintain any serious pressure. Sousa made two changes in the 70th minute when Roger Fernandes and Roberto Fernández made way for Gabri Martinez and Amine El Ouazzani.

Braga’s best opportunities came six minutes later after Víctor Gómez’s defence splitting pass. Frick denied Rodrigo Zalazar and did well to get back on his feet to stop El Ouazzani’s follow up effort.

Martinez’s deep cross fell for Bruma who fired a left footed effort into the side netting as the crowd came alive. Their optimism was short lived however, Servette exerting some pressure in the closing stages before Ricardo Horta made way for Joäo Marques.

Bruma ballooned the final opportunity over the bar in added time, Braga with plenty of work to do ahead of the second leg in Switzerland next week.

Braga back to reality

Braga thrashed Maccabi Petah Tikva 7-0 on aggregate in the second round, highlighted by a ruthless 5-0 victory in the second leg in Bulgaria. All that confidence was extinguished in the first half against Servette where the Warriors were horrendous and fortunate not to go behind.

The manager deserves some credit for inspiring his side at half-time, but the opening 45 minutes were a real worry with the Primeira Liga beginning this weekend and their Europa League hopes hanging by a thread.

Servette are clearly a step up in class compared to Maccabi Petah Tikva, but the Swiss club were not expected to eliminate Braga from the Europa League qualifiers. That’s a real possibility now.

I mentioned last week that Simon Banza’s sale could be a big problem for the club. Sousa revealed that the club had not received a suitable offer for their star striker, something that will probably eventuate before the transfer window shuts.

Daniel Sousa handed Roberto Fernández his first start up front at the expense of Amine El Ouazzani, his display confirming the fears that their attack lacks depth. Sousa made three substutitions due to no recognised forwards remaining on the bench.

Braga made €50m from the sales of Moatasem Al-Musrati, Rodrigo Gomes, Álvaro Djaló and Abel Ruiz but continue to be frugal in their spending, content to accumulate players from the lower divisions in Spain, France and Germany.

The Warriors are in danger of falling further off the pace in Portugal and squandering the progress made under Artur Jorge.

By Matthew Marshall

Line Up

Braga (4-2-3-1): Matheus - Víctor Gómez, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Sikou Niakaté, Adrián Marín - João Moutinho, Rodrigo Zalazar - Roger Fernandes (Gabri Martínez 70’), Ricardo Horta (João Marques 87’), Bruma - Roberto Fernández (Amine El Ouazzani 70’)

Unused substitutes: Lukas Horníček, Tiago Sá, Serdar Saatci, Joe Mendes, Bartlomiej Wdowik, Vitor Carvalho, Thiago Helguera, Jean-Baptiste Gorby, João Vasconcelos

Coach: Daniel Sousa