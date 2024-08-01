Featured

Braga crush Maccabi Petah Tikva 5-0 to advance in the Europa League qualifiers

01 August 2024

Braga breezed into the Europa League third qualifying round after thrashing Maccabi Petah Tikva 5-0 in Bulgaria.

Adrián Marín headed home Roger Fernandes’ free kick in the 29th minute before the Warriors scored two quick goals before half-time.

Bruma’s cross was converted by Roger Fernandes, the Israeli club then conceding from their own corner when Rodrigo Zalazar placed the ball past Marco Wolff.

Plamen Galabov deflected Zalazar’s effort past Wolff in the 62nd minute, Amine El Ouazzani winning and converting a penalty in the dying minutes.

The 5-0 victory came after Daniel Sousa’s side registered a comfortable 2-0 first leg win at the Quarry. The Warriors will now take on Swiss side Servette, the first leg to be played in Portugal next week.

Braga in control

It was a slow start in a near empty Georgi Asparuhov Stadium, Guy Amos Dezent taking an early blow to the head which saw him unable to continue and replaced by Alon Azugi.

Maccabi Petah Tikva created the first chance of the contest, Liran Hazan heading Luka Štor’s cross towards the top corner but unable to beat Matheus. who made a smart save.

Floodgates open

Amine El Ouazzani couldn't keep a difficult chance down, but Braga took the lead in the 29th minute after Azugi was booked late shot on Adrián Marín. Roger Fernandes sent a dangerous free kick into the 18-yard box, Marín getting on the end of it and heading the ball past a despairing Marco Wolff.

The Warriors had taken complete control of the contest, Marín’s cross met by El Ouazzani who hit the post. It would matter little with the lead doubled in the 41st minute. Marín was involved once again as he released Bruma down the left wing, the winger delivering a pinpoint cross to Roger Fernandes who made no mistake.

The Israeli club were the architects of their own demise in added time when they conceded again, the goal coming from their own corner. Azugi had a shocker which saw Bruma race clear once again, Ricardo Horta unable to get a shot away but doing well to tee up Rodrigo Zalazar who steered the ball past Wolff.

There was no respite for Maccabi in the second half and they found themselves 4-0 down in the 62nd minute. Zalazar’s hopeful effort was going wel wide, Plamen Galabov deflecting the ball past a helpless Wolff.

Daniel Sousa used the opportunity to bring on Thiago Helguera, Roberto Fernández, Gabri Martínez, Bartłomiej Wdowik and João Vasconcelos.

There was still time for Braga to make it 5-0 after El Ouazzani’s shot slammed into Andreas Karo. Referee Evangelos Manouchos showed no sympathy and pointed to the spot, El Ouazzani squeezing the ball under Wolff who should have done better, a fitting end to the tie for the goalkeeper.

No contest

Braga were far too good for Maccabi Petah Tikva who proved they have no business being in the Europa League group stage. The Portuguese club were efficient in front of goal and punished errors from the Israeli side.

Daniel Sousa used the opportunity to hand starts to Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jean-Baptiste Gorby at the expense of Serdar Saatci and João Moutinho. Arrey-Mbi couldn’t have asked for an easier debut and will compete with Saatci for the second centre-back spot next to Sikou Niakaté.

Adrián Marín was heavily involved in the first half and has a firm grip on the left-back spot. The Spaniard hardly got a look in last season after being signed from Gil Vicente, sitting behind Cristián Borja all season long but now a starter ahead of summer signing Bartlomiej Wdowik.

Rodrigo Zalazar was impressive in the first leg and will hope to continue his partnership with Moutinho in the middle of the pitch. Ricardo Horta still needs to find his role under Daniel Sousa but I expect the playmaker to take over sooner rather than later.

It was great to see João Vasconcelos made his first team debut after seeing the youngster in action for Portugal at the 2022 UEFA European U17 Championship.

Roger Fernandes appears to have put the contract dispute drama behind him and is playing with a smile on his face. Expect to see plenty of the 18-year-old on the right wing with Bruma owning the left side.

Amine El Ouazzani got his first goal for the Warriors with Simon Banza nowhere to be seen. If Banza is sold, Braga could have a big problem with Roberto Fernández the only other recognized striker in the squad.

By Matthew Marshall

Line Up

Braga (4-2-3-1): Matheus - Víctor Gómez, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Sikou Niakaté, Adrián Marín (Bartlomiej Wdowik 72’) - Jean-Baptiste Gorby, Rodrigo Zalazar (Thiago Helguera 64’) - Roger Fernandes (Gabri Martínez 64’), Ricardo Horta (Roberto Fernández 64’), Bruma (João Vasconcelos 72’) - Amine El Ouazzani

Unused substitutes: Lukas Horníček, Tiago Sá, Serdar Saatci, Joe Mendes, Vitor Carvalho, João Moutinho, João Marques

Coach: Daniel Sousa

Goals:

[1-0] Adrián Marín 29'

[2-0] Rodrigo Zalazar 41’

[3-0] Rodrigo Zalazar 45+4'

[4-0] Plamen Galabov 62' OG

[5-0] Amine El Ouazzani 90+1' P