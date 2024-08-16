Featured

Red-hot Vitória beat Zurich 2-0 to reach Conference League playoff

16 August 2024

Vitória 2-0 FC Zurich (aggregate: 5-0)

Happy days in Guimarães. Vitória made light work of beating Swiss Super League leaders FC Zurich for a second time in a week to give themselves a great chance of becoming the first Portuguese team to qualify for the UEFA Conference League tournament proper.

The clear superiority of Rui Borges’ team was translated into second-half goals by Manu Silva and Telmo Arcanjo as Vitória won 2-0 to complete a 5-0 aggregate victory.

It was the northerners’ fifth win in five matches in 2024/25 with the team yet to concede a goal this season.

Manu Silva grabs his chance

Borges gave midfield star Tomás Handel a day off, bringing in Manu Silva as his replacement in the defensive midfield position. The 23-year-old duly responded with a man-of-the-match display.

It has been an impressive start to the season by Vitória, and tonight was no exception with the hosts bossing the match for long periods and the only team that created genuine goal-scoring occasions.

It soon became obvious Zurich would have no chance of recovering the 3-0 deficit from the first leg, the visitors completely shut out by Vitória’s excellent defending as a unit.

Kaio César one to watch

Livewire Kaio César was again electric. The diminutive Brazilian is increasingly confirming himself as a serious talent in Portugal, and his growing influence on Vitória’s attacking game has helped to diminish the disappointment of losing Jota Silva in the summer transfer market.

Another big crowd of over 21,000 at the Dom Afonso Henrique were enjoying what they were seeing as João Mendes, Nélson Oliveira and Ricardo Mangas all had chances to break the deadlock in the first half for the hosts but the Swiss outfit survived until the interval.

Tiago Silva stung the hands of Zurich goalkeeper Brecher at the start of the second half but it was only a matter of time before Vitória scored, the breakthrough coming just before the hour mark.

Kaio César was again at the heart of a fine move, the Brazilian showing persistence and awareness to win the ball on the byline and play an accurate pass backwards to the edge of the box for Tiago Silva, who cushioned the ball for Manu to smash a superb shot into the net off the inside of the post from 20 yards out.

Arcanjo’s big moment

The lead was doubled in the 70th minute with two substitutes combining for the goal. Jesús Ramírez used his strength well in a foot race with the last defender, twisting and turning before firing in a low shot that Brecher beat away but straight into the path of Arcanjo who gleefully slotted the ball into the net.

It was an emotional moment for the winger who has only recently regained fitness after missing an entire season having suffered an ACL knee ligament tear. All the players and coaching staff celebrated with Arcanjo.

There was more good news on the injury front as another highly rated player, midfielder João Mendes, also returned as a late substitute after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Bosnian opposition next

Vitória will play Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar in the playoff, starting with the home leg next week. Should they maintain their early season form, they will be confident of booking their place in the newly designed format of the Europe’s third-tier club competition.

“They tried to get back into the tie early on but we didn’t let them grow in belief,” said Borges post-match. “I’m happy that we are achieving our objectives but I refuse to go overboard.”

by Tom Kundert

Vitória SC: Bruno Varela; Bruno Gaspar, Jorge Fernandes, Borevkovic, João Mendes (Samu, 61’); Manu Silva, Tiago Silva (Zé Carlos, 68’); Kaio César (Telmo Arcanjo, 68’), Nuno Santos (João Mendes, 76’), Mangas; Nelson Oliveira (Jesús Ramírez, 61’)

Goals:

[1-0] Manu Silva, 58’

[2-0] Telmo Arcanjo, 70’