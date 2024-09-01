Featured

Sporting grind down Porto for 2-0 victory at Alvalade

01 September 2024

Portuguese champions Sporting Clube de Portugal went clear at the top of the Primeira Liga after beating FC Porto 2-0 in Lisbon tonight.

The Lions edged a hard-fought match, creating the better and more numerous chances, but it needed a typically powerful piece of play by Viktor Gyökeres to break the deadlock in the 72nd minute, the Swede winning and converting a penalty.

Geny Catamo made sure of the three points with a fine injury-time strike. Tom Kundert reports from Alvalade.

Sporting welcomed back captain Morten Hjulmand after injury, the Dane replacing Daniel Bragança, while Porto were unchanged from their victory last week over Rio Ave.

Dragons on top early doors

Porto began well, pinning Sporting back in their own half and not allowing them to build from the back in their customary fashion.

The opening 15 minutes were played almost entirely in the half of the pitch the visitors were attacking, and the Dragons were the first to threaten, Vasco Sousa’s shot from the edge of the box deflected wide by Hjulmand. Shortly afterwards Martim Fernandes sent over a dangerous low cross that had the home defence panicky.

In the 18th minute Sporting broke and created the first clear chance of the match. Viktor Gyökeres made a diagonal pass to find Pote’s run into the box behind the defence. He was closed down by goalkeeper Diogo Costa, but managed to cut the ball back for Francisco Trincão, whose goal-bound shot was intercepted by Zé Pedro.

The near thing signalled a change in the pattern of the match, with Sporting gradually beginning to take the initiative as Morita became more involved. Gyökeres fired into the side-netting after linking up with Pote.

Pote and Morita then combined well, the former passing to Trincão who shot wide, and the forward then wastefully side-footed an even better chance wide after being set up by Gyökeres. The Swede was extremely active, beating Martim and fizzing in a low cross that Pote diverted just wide.

After surviving the pressure, Porto almost snatched the lead just before half time, Galeno’s snapshot forcing Kovacevic into a sharp diving save low to his right.

Half time 0-0

Sporting were first to threaten in the second half and were denied by another goal-saving defensive clearance with Diogo Costa out of his goal. Good work by Geny Catamo saw the Mozambican retrieve a ball that seemed to be going out for a goal kick, and his cut-back was instinctively prodded towards goal by Gyökeres, only for Alan Varela to hack it off the line.

Porto responded through Galeno again, the Brazilian showing his trademark move of cutting in from the left flank and sending in a dangerous curling shot with his right foot from distance. Kovacevic was equal to it, diving to push the ball around the post.

Danny Namaso got his head onto the ensuing corner, but could only direct his effort over the bar. Vasco Sousa then shot wide as Porto enjoyed a period of pressure.

Gyökeres goes into overdrive

On 69 minutes the deadlock was broken and inevitably it was that man Gyökeres who made the difference. The Swede produced a clever shimmy and turn to trick his way past Otávio and explode toward goal at full pelt. There was no catching him and in his desperation to get back Otávio only succeeded in tripping up the striker as he was about to shoot for an obvious penalty.

Gyökeres himself took responsibility, showing no signs of nerves as he thumped his spot kick low into the corner of the net.

Quadruple substitution

Vítor Bruno did not waste time in trying to change the course of the match, bringing off Vasco Sousa, Namaso, Iván Jaime and Martim Fernandes. Stephen Eustáquio, Gonçalo Borges, João Mário and debutant Samu Omorodion entered the theatre of action.

The Dragons threw plenty of bodies forward in search of an equaliser and enjoyed a lengthy period of possession, but were unable to fashion any chances.

Amorim gave the defence fresh legs by swapping Eduardo Quaresma for Zeno Debast and Geovany Quenda for Matheus Reis and the changes seemed to settle Sporting who stemmed Porto’s attacking momentum.

Indeed, it was the home team who looked more likely to score the next goal, Gyökeres, Pote and Catamo all peppering Diogo Costa’s goal with efforts from distance.

Geny seals the deal

In stoppage time Catamo made the game safe. The young Mozambican has made a habit of scoring in Clássicos and after his heroics against Benfica last season he was at it again, cutting across the top of the box and rifling a tremendous low shot past Costa.

Sporting go top of the table and on the evidence of the season so far they will take some dislodging from there.

Sporting: Kovacevic; Eduardo Quaresma (Debast, 80’), Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio; Geovany Quenda (Matheus Reis, 80’), Morita, Morten Hjulmand (Daniel Bragança, 86’), Geny Catamo; Francisico Trincão (Nuno Santos, 90’), Viktor Gyökeres, Pote

FC Porto: Diogo Costa; Martim Fernandes (João Mário, 74’), Zé Pedro, Otávio, Galeno; Alan Varela (Fran Navarro, 84’), Vasco Sousa (Stephen Eustáquio, 73’); Ivan Jaime (Gonçalo Borges, 73’), Nico González, Pepê; Danny Namaso (Samu Omorodion, 73’)

Goals:

[1-0] Viktor Gyökeres (pen), 72’

[2-0] Geny Catamo, 90’ +3’