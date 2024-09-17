Featured

Sporting start Champions League campaign with 2-0 victory over Lille

17 September 2024

A goal in each half by Viktor Gyökeres and Zeno Debast got Sporting’s Champions League campaign off to a perfect start in Lisbon tonight against ten-man Lille.

The French outfit were proving a tough nut to crack until a fine Gyökeres strike and an Angel Gomes red card in quick succession shortly before half time definitively turned the game in Sporting’s favour.

Belgian centre-back Zeno Debast scored a wondergoal in the second half to confirm the three points for the Lions in the new league format of Europe’s premier club competition. More to follow.