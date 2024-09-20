Featured

Portugal continue to gain ground in UEFA rankings table

20 September 2024

After several years of mediocre performances in European competition by Portugal’s club sides, 2024/25 could mark a turning point judging by performances thus far.

After the excellent results of Vitória and Braga in the qualifying stage of the UEFA Conference League and Europa League respectively, both Sporting and Benfica began their Champions League campaign with victories this week.

The goal is to recuperate sixth place from the Netherlands, which will earn Portugal an extra Champions League place in 2026/27 and increase the overall allocation of teams in Europe back up to six instead of the current five.

In total Primeira Liga clubs have won 13 out of 14 European matches this season broken down as follows: Vitória 6/6, Braga 5/6, Sporting 1/1 and Benfica 1/1.

Moreover, given that Portugal only have five teams competing in Europe this season, each victory and draw is worth more points than their Dutch counterparts. This is because for the UEFA coefficients, the 2 points for a win and 1 point for a draw is divided by the number of teams each country has in European play.

Therefore in 2024/25, every victory by a Portuguese team in Europe contributes 0.4 points, while a draw is worth 0.2 points. As the Dutch had six teams this season, each victory and draw by Eredivisie teams contributes 0.333 and 0.166 respectively.

UEFA Country Ranking 2025 as of 20/09/2024, courtesy of Kassiesa.net



The Netherlands began the campaign with six teams in Europe, but Go Ahead Eagles were knocked out in the qualifiers. PSV Eindhoven (Sporting’s next opponents) and Feyenoord are in the Champions League, while Ajax, Twente and AZ Alkmaar are in the Europa League.

For Portugal, as well as Sporting and Benfica in the Champions League, FC Porto and Braga are competing in the Europa League and Vitória are in the Conference League.

To leapfrog the Netherlands, Portugal will have to make up three and a half points by the end of the season. It is a tough ask but not impossible.

Even if Portugal do not rise to sixth by the end of the season, it is crucial their clubs continue to clock up points given that the rolling total is calculated based on points accumulated in the five most recent years.

