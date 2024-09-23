Featured

Boavista vs Benfica (23 September 2024): preview, odds, form guide and players to watch

23 September 2024

SL Benfica travel to Boavista FC on Monday night in the final match of Jornada 6 of the Primeira Liga in a mouthwatering encounter between two of Portugal’s most decorated and well supported clubs.

The hosts will be desperate to get something from the game as they hover just above the relegation zone, while Benfica will hope to continue the “new manager bounce” so far experienced under Bruno Lage. PortuGOAL previews the match.

Preview

Benfica have struggled to find any consistency over the opening stages of the Primera Liga, dropping five points in their first five league matches. The Lisbon side sit seventh in the league table, one point behind S.C. Braga and F.C. Famalicão. They have scored nine goals and conceded 4 in their opening five matches.

After a string of underwhelming performances, the Eagles parted ways with German manager Roger Schmidt on 31 August following a 1-1 draw with Moreirense. Schmidt led the club to the Portuguese title and Champions League quarter finals in 2023, but failed to replicate those highs in 2023/24, finishing 10 points adrift of local rivals and 2024 league champions Sporting CP.

Bruno Lage, now in his second spell with the club, will take the helm for Monday’s match in Porto. The former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea assistant has guided the team to a 4-1 win over Santa Clara and a 2-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade in the UCL.

Boavista FC are currently languishing in 14th position in the league with five points from their first five fixtures. They have managed just three goals and have conceded four.

Unfortunately for Boavista, their 2024/25 season has started in similar fashion to the second half of their 2023/24 campaign, when they struggled badly. Last year, the Porto based club stunned the nation by upsetting Benfica 3-2 in their opening match at the Estádio do Bessa before narrowly avoiding falling into the relegation zone on the final day of the season. This year, a 1-0 win over Casa Pia AC in their opening match provided some much-needed hope for the debt-ridden club, but any optimism was short-lived. Boavista have not been able to maintain their week one form, securing just two points from their last four matches.

Newly-appointed manager Cristiano Bacci has experience in the Portuguese league, previously leading Olhanense in the second tier. This, however, will be considered his first big job in football and the 49-year-old Italian will have his hands full trying to turn around a club that has struggled over the last six years.

Odds

Boavista: 11.25, Benfica: 1.23, Draw: 5.70

Over 2.5 total goals: 1.60, Under 2.5 goals: 1.95

*All odds provided from Betano.pt. Odds are subject to change prior to kick off.

Form Guide (Liga Portugal)

Benfica:

L W W D W

Boavista:

W L L D D

Head-to-head Record

The two teams have met a total of 61 times in league play at the Boavista’s ground, the hosts winning on 14 occasions, with 21 draws and Benfica coming out on top 26 times.

In more recent times, Benfica have accentuated their supremacy over their northern rivals. In 20 matches between the two clubs in the last decade, Benfica have won 14, with 3 draws and 3 wins for Boavista.

Players to watch

Argentina’s world cup winner Ángel Di María will be the headline name on display but viewers may want to keep a close eye on winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu. The 25-year-old was signed from Galatasary this summer and has made an instant impact in a Benfica side that was desperate for a creative spark. Aktürkoğlu will be looking to make it three goals in three games after scoring in his debut against Santa Clara, and following that up with a vital early goal against Red Star Belgrade.

Two goals in two matches is a fantastic start for a player that cost approximately 12 million euros.

Róbert Boženík is yet to score this season but the Slovakian international remains one of the Primera Liga’s most lethal strikers. Boženík has received very little support over the course of the season and is due a goal. He finished with 11 goals last season and was instrumental in keeping the “pretos e brancos” up last year.

Boženík remains the focal point of the attack and if Boavista have any hopes of an upset, the 24-year-old striker will have to be at his best.