Porto draw 3-3 with Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes sent off, in a thriller at the Dragão

03 October 2024

It was another memorable European night in the city of Porto with the Dragons and Manchester United playing out an electric 3-3 draw, where defending was something of an afterthought for much of the match.

United raced into a 2-0 lead as Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund scored two goals where Porto and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa was at fault. The hosts came roaring back and were level by the 34th minute as Pepê and Samu Aghehowa scored headers.

The home fans exploded in joy early in the second half as Samu continued his astonishing form with a thunderous finish to put Porto into the lead for the first time.

And when Portugal international Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a second yellow card ten minutes from time it seemed the points were safe. However, there was time for one more twist as United substitute Harry Maguire netted an injury-time equaliser. More to follow.